Golden Ponder : APPOINTMENT OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

GOLDEN PONDER HOLDINGS LIMITED

金侖控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1783)

APPOINTMENT OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board ("Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Golden Ponder Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Mr. Chan Kam Ming has been appointed as an authorised representative of the Company for accepting service of process or notices in Hong Kong on behalf of the Company under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) with effect from 4 December 2019.

By order of the board of

Golden Ponder Holdings Limited

Chan Kam Tong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Chan Kam Tong and Mr. Chan Kam Ming, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Hau Wing Shing Vincent, Mr. Szeto Cheong Mark and Mr. Wan Simon.