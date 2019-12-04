Log in
Golden Ponder : APPOINTMENT OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

12/04/2019 | 05:09am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GOLDEN PONDER HOLDINGS LIMITED

金侖控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1783)

APPOINTMENT OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board ("Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Golden Ponder Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Mr. Chan Kam Ming has been appointed as an authorised representative of the Company for accepting service of process or notices in Hong Kong on behalf of the Company under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) with effect from 4 December 2019.

By order of the board of

Golden Ponder Holdings Limited

Chan Kam Tong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Chan Kam Tong and Mr. Chan Kam Ming, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Hau Wing Shing Vincent, Mr. Szeto Cheong Mark and Mr. Wan Simon.

Disclaimer

Golden Ponder Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 10:08:09 UTC
