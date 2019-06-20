Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Golden Power : Other - Miscellaneous

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 07:19pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GOLDEN POWER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

金 力 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3919)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE

REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors of Golden Power Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the ''Branch Share Registrar''), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Golden Power Group Holdings Limited

Chu King Tien

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 21 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chu King Tien, Ms. Chu Shuk Ching, Mr. Tang Chi Him and Mr. Chu Ho Wa, the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Hui Kwok Wah, Mr. Ma Sai Yam and Mr. Chow Chun Hin Leslie.

Disclaimer

Golden Power Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 23:18:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:36pTOREX GOLD RESOURCES : Announces the Results of Its 2019 Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
07:33pPUDO : Announces 2019 Full Year Results and Outlook
AQ
07:31pInvestor LGIM dumps ExxonMobil from its Future World funds
RE
07:31pKARO PHARMA : acquires Trimb for MSEK 3,400 and intends to carry out a rights issue of approximately MSEK 1,500
AQ
07:25pVULCAN MATERIALS : CEO Pledges to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace
PR
07:19pGOLDEN POWER : Other - Miscellaneous
PU
07:17pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Momo, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
07:10pMistango River Resources - Announces Private Placement Financing and Sale of NSR
NE
07:10pSEC Wins Jury Trial Against Broker Charged With Defrauding Customers
NE
07:08pAT&T : Pokemon Go creators release Harry Potter mobile game Wizards Unite
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA : Slack stock surges at debut, values company at more than $23 billion
2MERCK AND COMPANY : MERCK AND : CEO sees legal challenge if U.S. adopts drug pricing based on other countries
3SEALED AIR CORPORATION : SEALED AIR : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
4WIPRO : WIPRO : NYSE Corporate Governance Report 2019 (PDF)
5SPRINT CORP : SPRINT : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with business combinati..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About