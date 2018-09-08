Golden Predator Mining : Announces Stock Option Grant

NEWS RELEASE

Golden Predator Announces Stock Option Grant

Vancouver, BC, September 7, 2018: Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSX.V: GPY; OTCQX: NTGSF) (the "Company" or "Golden Predator") has granted 1,000,000 stock options to directors and officers of the Company. The stock options are exercisable for a term of three years at an exercise price of $0.42 per common share (a 20% premium to today's closing price on the TSX.V). Vesting will occur over a period of eighteen months, with an initial 25% of the stock options vesting immediately, followed by an additional 25% of the stock options every six months thereafter until fully vested.

Golden Predator Mining Corp.

Golden Predator Mining Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on advancing key projects with significant exploration upside, good infrastructure and community support. The 3 Aces Project is a district-scale opportunity in the southeast Yukon with an orogenic gold target consisting of 1,734 claims covering 357 km2 (35,700 ha). Exploration has focused on the 13.5 km2 Central Core Area, a broad gold-in-soil anomaly, where numerous orogenic gold-bearing quartz veins have been discovered. The Company is now developing strategies to establish continuity between the Central Core Area and other mineralized zones along the 40km strike of the 3 Aces property. The Company also holds 100% of the advanced Brewery Creek Project in Yukon, Canada, a past-producing brownfields project with a 43-101 compliant resource.

