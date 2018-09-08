Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Golden Predator Mining : Announces Stock Option Grant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2018 | 12:07am CEST

NEWS RELEASE

TSX.V: GPY

September 7, 2018 www.goldenpredator.com

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED

STATES.

Golden Predator Announces Stock Option Grant

Vancouver, BC, September 7, 2018: Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSX.V: GPY; OTCQX: NTGSF) (the "Company" or "Golden Predator") has granted 1,000,000 stock options to directors and officers of the Company. The stock options are exercisable for a term of three years at an exercise price of $0.42 per common share (a 20% premium to today's closing price on the TSX.V). Vesting will occur over a period of eighteen months, with an initial 25% of the stock options vesting immediately, followed by an additional 25% of the stock options every six months thereafter until fully vested.

Golden Predator Mining Corp.

Golden Predator Mining Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on advancing key projects with significant exploration upside, good infrastructure and community support. The 3 Aces Project is a district-scale opportunity in the southeast Yukon with an orogenic gold target consisting of 1,734 claims covering 357 km2 (35,700 ha). Exploration has focused on the 13.5 km2 Central Core Area, a broad gold-in-soil anomaly, where numerous orogenic gold-bearing quartz veins have been discovered. The Company is now developing strategies to establish continuity between the Central Core Area and other mineralized zones along the 40km strike of the 3 Aces property. The Company also holds 100% of the advanced Brewery Creek Project in Yukon, Canada, a past-producing brownfields project with a 43-101 compliant resource.

For additional information: Janet Lee-Sheriff

Chief Executive Officer (604) 260-0289 info@goldenpredator.comwww.goldenpredator.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Disclaimer

Golden Predator Mining Corp. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 22:06:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:37aFOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS : FBM Congratulates Joe Brown for 45 Years of Service
PU
12:34aLEGGETT & PLATT : to expand River Street plant
AQ
12:32aWEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; KLX Energy Services Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
12:30aAT&T : Invests More Than $150 Million Over 3-Year Period to Boost Local Networks in Alaska
PR
12:29aTESLA : Labaton Sucharow Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Elon Musk and Tesla
PR
12:29aGlobal Artificial Intelligence-Based Personalization Market 2018-2022| High Demand for Customer Engagement to Boost Growth| Technavio
BU
12:28aKodiak Sciences Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
PR
12:27aTEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : September 7, 2018 Century Global Announces Completion of Second Tranche of Century Metals Special Warrant Private Placement
PU
12:27aTEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : September 7, 2018 Cascadia Announces Change of Business to a Blockchain Technology Enterprise
PU
12:27aTEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : September 7, 2018 Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla executive exits, CEO smokes pot on webcast, shares reel
2APPLE : Apple says U.S. tariffs on China would hit 'wide range' of products
3NETFLIX : NETFLIX : ACQUIRES WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO “LIONHEART”
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : FDANEWS ANNOUNCES: 3 Ways to Become a Data-Driven Quality Team Webinar, Sponsored by Spart..
5Craft Beer Market in Europe 2017-2021| IPA Segment Dominates the Global Market| Technavio

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.