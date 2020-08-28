Golden State Dermatology : Announces New Albany Partnership

ALBANY, Calif., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Dermatology is pleased to announce Kathy Fang, M.D., Ph.D. and her team have joined Golden State Dermatology.

Golden State Dermatology offers state-of-the-art dermatology, cosmetics, Mohs surgery for skin cancer, pathology, and plastic surgery. The group has rapidly grown over the last few years, adding eight new locations in 2019 and five to date in 2020. This most recent acquisition in Albany will offer medical and cosmetic dermatology treatments.

The clinic is located at 6335 North Albany Street, Ste 201, Albany, CA. Dr. Fang devotes her practice to the diagnosis and treatment of patients of all ages and all skin conditions and to the improvement of skin health through cosmetic procedures and lasers.

Dr. Fang received her medical degree with honors from Shanghai Second Medical University in China. She completed her residency training in Internal Medicine in Shanghai, and later at Alameda County Hospital in Oakland, CA, then completed her second residency training in Dermatology at UC Davis. Dr. Fang also received her PhD in molecular and cellular oncology from Rockefeller University, New York.

"I'm already very pleased with my new partnership with Golden State Dermatology. With access to and support from GSD's operations and management teams, I can focus my efforts more solely on patient care, which is what I am most passionate about," shared Dr. Fang.

In addition to various convenient locations throughout the Bay Area and Central Valley, Golden State Dermatology also accepts most forms of insurance. "We have grown tremendously over the last several years, and we are actively seeking to continue adding the most talented providers in California and beyond to our team," says Dr. Ed Becker, founder of Golden State Dermatology.

To schedule an appointment at any location, patients can easily book through the Golden State Dermatology website: www.goldenstatedermatology.com, or by calling their closest clinic. GSD's Albany clinic can be reached at (510) 524-0224.

About Golden State Dermatology

In the midst of health care consolidation, Golden State Dermatology (GSD) was founded to maintain a relatively independent model of practice. GSD is physician owned and led and is rapidly growing with 20 locations and 50+ providers in the San Francisco Bay Area and California's Central Valley. There are plans to continue growing in these markets and across the Western United States. GSD is led by a team of board certified dermatologists with a mission to deliver the highest quality care and a great patient, provider, and staff experience. GSD's services include dermatology, cosmetics, Mohs surgery for skin cancer, pathology, and plastic surgery.

