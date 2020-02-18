Golden State Wealth Management Welcomes Wealth Managers Curt Howard and Brian Rasmussen

SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State Wealth Management announced today its newest wealth managers, Curt Howard and Brian Rasmussen.



Curt is the owner and founder of Curt Howard Wealth Management & Insurance Solutions located in Yuba City, CA. He is a seasoned financial advisor who is focused on value creation and planning strategies for his clients. He has a passion for assisting individuals, families and business owners reach their financial goals and pursue their dreams. With a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance and Banking and an experienced support staff, Curt has created a successful career in helping his clients make their dreams come true. An ally of and planner for public safety members, Curt is a staunch supporter of the thin blue & red lines.

More information about Curt Howard Wealth Management & Insurance Solutions can be found at www.curtishoward.com .

Brian is the owner of Rasmussen Advisors located in Folsom, CA. He is dedicated to helping clients meet their long-term financial goals and works closely with companies in developing and managing corporate retirement plans. When Brian is not working with his client’s and planning for their future, he is busy posting content to his podcast channel, “Retirement Explained.”

More information about Rasmussen Advisors can be found at www.rasmussenadvisors.com .

“I am pleased to welcome both Curt and Brian to the Golden State team. They come with a wealth of knowledge and experience and have impressive operations that align perfectly with our firm’s vision. Curt’s office marks our second location in Yuba City and Brian further expands our footprint in the greater Sacramento area,” says Daniel R. Catone, Founder and CEO of the Golden State family of companies, composed of Golden State Wealth Management, Golden State Asset Management, and Golden State Equity Partners (collectively referred to as “Golden State”).

About Golden State

Golden State Wealth Management (“GSWM”) and the Golden State family of companies are SEC registered investment advisers dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The initial firm was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who collectively contribute over 50 years of industry experience and has partnered with advisors serving over $1.5 billion in brokerage and advisory assets. Golden State’s infrastructure provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, a cost-efficient investment platform and a Turnkey Asset Management Program that seeks to provide its network of advisors with equity ownership opportunities. A business alignment with LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker/dealer1, Raymond James, TD Ameritrade and Charles Schwab, some of the nation’s largest independent custodians, provide comprehensive tools and research necessary in today’s complex markets.

Recognized as one of Orange County’s largest RIAs2, Golden State’s flagship office is located in South Coast Metro, California. With expanding offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. More information can be found at www.TeamGoldenState.com.

1 As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2019, based on total revenue.

2 As reported in Orange County Business Journal, June 3, 2019, based on assets under management.

The financial advisors of GSWM are registered representatives with and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through GSWM a federally registered investment adviser. GSWM and LPL Financial are separate entities.