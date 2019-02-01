Golden Valley Bank : Announces 10% Stock Dividend

Golden Valley Bank (OTC Markets: GVYB) President and CEO Mark Francis today announced a one-time 10% stock dividend for shareholders of record as of February 15, 2019. Each shareholder will receive 10 shares of stock for every 100 shares owned.

“We are experiencing a period of very robust asset growth in our Chico bank and have expanded our Redding operation,” said Francis. “In the future we intend to retain more of our profits to fund this growth. The Board of Directors felt this was an appropriate time to provide our shareholders this one-time stock dividend.”

Golden Valley Bank is a locally owned and operated commercial bank serving the needs of individuals and businesses in northern California. The Bank has full service offices in Chico and Redding, California. For more information regarding the bank please call at (530) 894-1000 or visit www.goldenvalley.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results are pre-fiscal year-end audit and may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, balance sheet management, expanded net interest margin, the ability to control costs and expenses, interest rate changes and financial policies of the United States government and general economic conditions. The Bank disclaims any obligation to update any such factors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005508/en/