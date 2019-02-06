Golden Valley Bank : Featured in Upgraded Living

Published on Feb 6, 2019

Share:

President and CEO Mark Francis and his wife Jolene Francis were featured in this months' issue of Upgraded Living Magazine!

The topic of the article recognized a handful of our community's beloved couples, referring to them as 'power couples, not only because of what they have accomplished in business or life, but because each couple agrees that they derive their individual success from the love and support they give to one another.'

Read the full article here.