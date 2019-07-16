Golden Valley Bank : James Doss New Board of Director

Published on Jul 16, 2019

Press Release

James Doss Appointed to the Board of Golden Valley Bank

CHICO, Calif. - Golden Valley Bank (OTCBB: GVYB ), headquartered in Chico, California today announced the appointment of the company's Executive Vice President & Chief Credit Officer, James Doss, as the newest member of their Board of Directors. This appointment expands the Board to eleven members.

Mr. Doss is a graduate of CSUC, Chico holding a Business Degree with a Finance emphasis. He received an Associate of Arts Degree from Butte College and began his banking career in Chico in 1984. He has been the Bank's Chief Credit Officer since 2007. Jim possesses a diversified banking background in all areas of lending and executive management.

Mr. Doss is a 2005 graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington and has worked for Sacramento Savings, PremierWest and North Valley banks in his 35 year career. He is an original shareholder of Golden Valley Bank.

In announcing the appointment, President and CEO Mark Francis said, 'Jim brings an impressive set of skills, wisdom and foresight, along with his decades of experience in the industry to our Board of Directors. He has been very committed to serving our Bank through his leadership and we are very happy he is the newest member of our Board.'

Golden Valley Bank is a locally owned and operated full service commercial bank serving the needs of individuals and businesses in northern California. The Bank has a full service offices in Chico and Redding, California. For more information regarding the bank please call at (530) 894-1000 or visit www.goldenvalley.bank .

July 10, 2019, Chico, CA

Contact: Mark Francis (530) 894-4920

mfrancis@goldenvalley.bank