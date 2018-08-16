Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Golden Valley Bank : Mobile Deposit Endorsement Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 01:36am CEST
Published on Aug 15, 2018Share:

On July 1, 2018, the requirement for mobile deposit endorsements changed.

Your signature and 'For Mobile Deposit Only to Golden Valley Bank' is now required for all checks deposited with our mobile apps.

Unfortunately, if you deposit a check through the mobile app without this endorsement, the check may be rejected. If your deposit is rejected you will not be able to resubmit your deposit via mobile deposit and must deposit it at the Bank.

To help ensure that your checks are deposited conveniently and quickly using our mobile apps, please use this new endorsement.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. This new endorsement requirement is a result of a banking regulation change.

Is this a Golden Valley Bank change or is this requirement for all financial institutions?

This new requirement comes from a banking regulation change and applies to all mobile deposits, at all financial institutions. It's not a change just for Golden Valley Bank customers.

Is this new endorsement required on all checks deposited?

No, this new endorsement only applies to mobile deposits and is not required when you visit the Bank to deposit a check.

Why is this new endorsement required? It's so much longer than a regular endorsement.

We know the new endorsement is longer and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. This change is being implemented to protect your deposit so that it's not accidentally presented at a bank when it's already been deposited via the mobile app.

Can I use the check box in the endorsement area rather than using this new endorsement?

No, the mobile deposit check box and space for the date is for your record keeping and unfortunately does not meet the new requirement for mobile deposits.

If I am depositing a check for my business do I need to sign my name with the mobile deposit endorsement?

No, business customers should endorse the check to whom it is made payable plus 'For Mobile Deposit Only to Golden Valley Bank' underneath.

If I use eDeposit, is this new endorsement required?

No, customers using eDeposit have a different endorsement requirement. Please contact our Electronic Banking Team for more information by phone at 894-1000 or via email at Electronic_Banking@goldenvalley.bank.

We appreciate your assistance in making this change. If you have any questions, please contact us at 894-1000.

Disclaimer

Golden Valley Bank published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 23:35:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:25aALIMTIAZ INVESTMENT KSC : Al Imtiaz Investment closes KWD 21.6m acquisition
AQ
02:25aWARBA BANK KSC : CMA OKs Warba Bank’s securities activity licence
AQ
02:25aCOMMERCIAL BANK OF KUWAIT KPSC : CBK profits triple in H1
AQ
02:22aATLANTIA : Italian minister demands resignations at operator of collapsed bridge
AQ
02:22aPAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Papa John’s International, Inc. - PZZA
AC
02:21aPRESS RELEASE : Pcs edventures! reports unaudited results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019
PU
02:21aMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 15 August 2018
PU
02:21aPINNACLE RENEWABLE : Provides Update on B.C. Forest Fires and its Operations
AQ
02:19aVODAFONE QATAR : unveils Eid offers on more than 50 smartphones
AQ
02:18aTIFFANY : Iconic Tiffany Blue Box arrives at Qatar Duty Free
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
2CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : software push fuels quarterly beat, strong forecast
3DIAGEO : Diageo rival swoops in with $4B cannabis investment
4ASX LTD : ASX : Full-Year Media Release
5WELLS FARGO : WELLS FARGO : Income Opportunities Fund Adopts Managed Distribution Plan

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.