Golden Valley Bank : Opens New Location in Redding

Golden Valley Bank (OTCCB: GVYB) announced today that they have officially opened their doors to their new location in Redding, CA. The Bank’s newest office, is located at 250 Hemsted Drive, Suite 100, and offers a wide array of personal and business banking services, with a focus on technology. For the last 10 years, lending services have been provided throughout Shasta County.

The Redding team is led by Christy Davis, Vice President Relationship Banking Manager, and Jay Reagan, Vice President Commercial Banking. Additional staff include, Joanna Colvin, Dennis Harrison and Joelle Campbell, all part of the Relationship Team. Business hours at the office are Monday through Friday, 9am – 5pm. For more information, contact the office directly at (530) 244-2936 or visit www.goldenvalley.bank.

“We are pleased to now have a full service location in Redding after having had a loan office for the past ten years. Now we will be able to better serve our customers in this market and further solidify our commitment to Shasta County,” said Mark Francis, President and CEO. “Commitment to community is at the heart of all that we do at Golden Valley Bank, and we look forward to long and fruitful relationships in Redding.”

The Redding Team has also started implementing projects with the $50,000 Carr Fire Relief Fund that Golden Valley Bank has committed to the community. The team is able to decide how the funds are distributed and lead projects that truly make a difference.

Golden Valley Bank is a locally owned and operated commercial bank serving the needs of individuals and businesses in northern California. The Bank has a full service office in Chico and Redding, California. For more information regarding the Bank please call 530-894-1000 or visit www.goldenvalley.bank.

