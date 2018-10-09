Golden Valley Bank : Opens New Location in Redding

Golden Valley Bank (OTCCB: GVYB)
announced today that they have officially opened their doors to their
new location in Redding, CA. The Bank’s newest office, is located at 250
Hemsted Drive, Suite 100, and offers a wide array of personal and
business banking services, with a focus on technology. For the last 10
years, lending services have been provided throughout Shasta County.
The Redding team is led by Christy Davis, Vice President Relationship
Banking Manager, and Jay Reagan, Vice President Commercial Banking.
Additional staff include, Joanna Colvin, Dennis Harrison and Joelle
Campbell, all part of the Relationship Team. Business hours at the
office are Monday through Friday, 9am – 5pm. For more information,
contact the office directly at (530) 244-2936 or visit www.goldenvalley.bank.
“We are pleased to now have a full service location in Redding after
having had a loan office for the past ten years. Now we will be able to
better serve our customers in this market and further solidify our
commitment to Shasta County,” said Mark Francis, President and CEO.
“Commitment to community is at the heart of all that we do at Golden
Valley Bank, and we look forward to long and fruitful relationships in
Redding.”
The Redding Team has also started implementing projects with the $50,000
Carr Fire Relief Fund that Golden Valley Bank has committed to the
community. The team is able to decide how the funds are distributed and
lead projects that truly make a difference.
Member FDIC
Golden Valley Bank is a locally owned and operated commercial bank
serving the needs of individuals and businesses in northern California.
The Bank has a full service office in Chico and Redding, California. For
more information regarding the Bank please call 530-894-1000 or visit www.goldenvalley.bank.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009006009/en/