Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Golden Valley Bank : Questions About Your PPP Loan Answered

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 12:38pm EDT
Published on Apr 22, 2020Share:

Thank you for partnering with Golden Valley Bank on your Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan.

You need to stay informed about the forgiveness process and requirements of your loan. We have prepared an informational document including everything we know about the forgiveness process at this time. It includes information on what costs are eligible for forgiveness, what documents should be tracked, how to maximize the amount of forgiveness you may be eligible for and how your forgiveness may be reduced due to a reduction in FTE or employee salaries. Please be aware, the final versions of the SBA guidance may differ greatly from what we think we know today.

Please watch for additional guidance as it becomes available to ensure you have as much information as possible to maximize your loan forgiveness. If you have any questions please reach out to us for additional information.

Thank you,

Mark Francis

Disclaimer

Golden Valley Bank published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 16:37:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:48pOIL : The Other Crisis Impacting Markets
PU
12:48pFNAC DARTY : Q1 2020 analyst conference transcript
PU
12:48pQUEST PHARMATECH : OncoQuest Signs a Definitive Agreement to Sell Drug Portfolio to Dual Industrial for U.S. $300 Million and Commitment to Fund the Oregovomab Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Frontline Ovarian Cancer
AQ
12:47pMYLAN N : EU Commission Approves Mylan, Pfizer's Upjohn Merger With Conditions
DJ
12:47pSmith & Associates Real Estate Voted a Top Workplace in Tampa Bay
GL
12:45pZoom raises encryption level with upgraded meeting app
RE
12:45pNETFLIX : to raise $1 billion to fund original content
RE
12:45pGlobal garment industry calls for support for manufacturers
RE
12:43pVOLTALIA SA : Q1 2020 revenue growth of 47%, at constant currency - Ambitions maintained, in a less predictable environment
PU
12:43pFULTON FINANCIAL : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : 'A DISASTER': Roche CEO's verdict on some COVID-19 antibody tests
2LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : crude rebounds from 1999 lows, U.S. oil up 25% in wild trade
3AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. : THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Aytu BioScienc..
4BNP PARIBAS : Europe's banks brace for bad debt build up from coronavirus crisis
5CME GROUP INC. : Negative Oil Prices Pose Headache for Futures Giant CME

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group