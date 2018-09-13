Golden Valley Bank : Redding Grand Opening Ceremony

Published on Sep 13, 2018

Share:

Join us Thursday, October 25th at 5 p.m. to celebrate the Grand Opening of our Redding Business Banking Center at 250 Hemsted Drive.

Enjoy beer from Fall River Brewery, our Golden Valley Ale from Sierra Nevada, local wines and delicious hor d'oeuvres as we cut the ribbon to our new location. We will hear from our Redding team, Redding customers and Redding Chamber of Commerce.

No RSVP required. Please email nbeehner@goldenvalley.bank with questions.

We hope to see you there!