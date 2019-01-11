Golden Valley Bank : Reports 2018 Year End Results, Record Assets, Deposits, Loans and Income

Golden Valley Bank (OTC Markets: GVYB)
President and CEO Mark Francis today announced the Bank’s unaudited
financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31,
2018 with all-time highs in total assets, deposits, loans and net
income. Fourth quarter and year end 2018 financial highlights include:
-
All-time record annual and quarterly earnings marking the 43rd
consecutive quarter of profitability
-
Net 2018 profit of $2.45 million is 34.3% greater than the same period
in 2017
-
Assets up $63.8 million to $288.9 million, 28.3% greater than the same
period in 2017
-
Loans up $14.2 million to $157.2 million, 10.0% greater than the same
period in 2017
-
Deposits up $61.4 million to $256 million, 31.6% greater than the same
period in 2017
Net income for the year was $2,450,875 ($1.17 per share) compared to
$1,823,457 ($0.88 per share) for the year ended December 31, 2017, a 34%
increase. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was
$674,653 ($0.32 per share) compared to net income of $421,988 ($0.20 per
share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Income from last year’s
fourth quarter was affected by a one-time deferred tax adjustment of
$161,850 as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act federal income tax
rate reduction from 34% to 21%.
Much of the extraordinary deposit growth shown above occurred during the
later part of the fourth quarter in the aftermath of the Camp Fire.
Insurance checks received by the fire victims and the remarkable
generosity of businesses and individuals locally and from around the
country contributing to the Golden Valley Bank Community Foundation in
support of the relief efforts helped propel our deposit growth to
unprecedented levels. We anticipate that disbursements in the coming
months will reduce these deposit totals.
Asset quality continues to be excellent as only .04% of total assets are
considered to be non-performing. By comparison, the average was .83% of
total assets for the Bank’s national peer group, based on data provided
as of September 30, 2018 (the most recent data available). Golden Valley
continues to be a well-capitalized bank and far exceeds minimum
regulatory requirements.
Detailed Financial Statements are available on the Bank’s website.
Further, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the
fourth quarter of $0.05 per common share for stockholders of record as
of January 9, 2019. The payment date for the dividend will be January
23, 2019.
Commenting on the Bank’s 2018 results, Francis stated, “We believe we
continue to be a sound, conservatively run financial institution, as
evidenced by our improved profitability, excellent credit quality and
capitalized position. We continue to be actively engaged in our
community, providing loans and banking services to meet our neighbors’
financial needs.” Francis went on to say, “We are committed to a strong
growth strategy to achieve optimal results and made a substantial
investment in personnel and infrastructure with the opening of our
Redding office last October.”
Golden Valley Bank is a locally owned and operated commercial bank
serving the needs of individuals and businesses in northern California.
The Bank has full service offices in Chico and Redding, California. For
more information regarding the bank please call at (530) 894-1000 or
visit www.goldenvalley.bank.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements concerning future performance, developments or events,
expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on
future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject
to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results are pre-fiscal
year-end audit and may differ materially from stated expectations.
Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production,
balance sheet management, expanded net interest margin, the ability to
control costs and expenses, interest rate changes and financial policies
of the United States government and general economic conditions. The
Bank disclaims any obligation to update any such factors.
