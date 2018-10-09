Log in
Golden Valley Bank : Scheduled System Outage Affecting Online & Mobile Banking Services

10/09/2018 | 07:28pm CEST
Published on Oct 9, 2018

Thanks for being a part of Golden Valley Bank!

Please be aware that on Saturday, October 13th at 9 PM PST, there will be a scheduled down time for all Online and Mobile Banking Services until Sunday, October 14th at 6:00 AM PST. We will be using this time to enhance our technology services.

During this maintenance window, the following banking services will be inaccessible:

  • Personal and Business Online Banking and Bill Pay
  • Personal and Business Mobile Apps including Mobile Deposit
  • eDeposit

Thank you for your patience and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

If you have any questions please contact our Electronic Banking Team at 894-1000 or Electronic_Banking@goldenvalley.bank.

Disclaimer

Golden Valley Bank published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 17:27:08 UTC
