Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare : Rated as One of the Top Hospitals in Missouri

Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare (GVMH), a leading rural healthcare organization, is pleased to announce it has been rated among the top 10 hospitals in Missouri in a national hospital ranking index by the Lown Institute, a nonpartisan think tank based in Brookline, Mass.

The index, which was released in early July, assessed nearly 3,300 hospitals nationwide and rolls up scores from three categories, seven sub-components and 42 detailed metrics to provide a unique and holistic ranking of hospital performance.

The hospitals on the Lown ranking received high value of care grades based on low use of unnecessary services. The quality of care metrics evaluated patient safety and health outcomes. Hospitals also earned marks in civic leadership by showing a commitment to diversity, inclusion and community health.

These three pillars, along with data from the Internal Revenue Service, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Securities and Exchange Commission, culminated in the ranking of hospitals. Overall, GVMH received an “A” for its ratings in these areas.

“We are extremely proud to have received an A ranking in the Lown Institute Hospitals Index and to be included as one of the top 10 hospitals in the entire state,” said Craig Thompson, CEO at GVMH. “Our communities rely on us in times of need and trust us with their lives, so it is important for us to deliver high quality care. This index confirms the commitment and dedication of our staff.”

About Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare

Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare (GVMH) is a leading rural healthcare organization dedicated to providing compassionate, friendly, quality care for patients close to home. With GVMH, you have convenient access to highly trained medical specialists that provide a full-range of services, including specialized areas such as Cardiology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Urology and more. GVMH also has a high-tech 56-bed Hospital, 24/7 Emergency Department, four multi-specialty Physician Clinics, Outpatient Clinic and Cancer Center to meet the healthcare needs for west central Missouri. For more information, visit gvmh.org.

