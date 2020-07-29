Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare : Rated as One of the Top Hospitals in Missouri

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 08:04am EDT

Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare (GVMH), a leading rural healthcare organization, is pleased to announce it has been rated among the top 10 hospitals in Missouri in a national hospital ranking index by the Lown Institute, a nonpartisan think tank based in Brookline, Mass.

The index, which was released in early July, assessed nearly 3,300 hospitals nationwide and rolls up scores from three categories, seven sub-components and 42 detailed metrics to provide a unique and holistic ranking of hospital performance.

The hospitals on the Lown ranking received high value of care grades based on low use of unnecessary services. The quality of care metrics evaluated patient safety and health outcomes. Hospitals also earned marks in civic leadership by showing a commitment to diversity, inclusion and community health.

These three pillars, along with data from the Internal Revenue Service, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Securities and Exchange Commission, culminated in the ranking of hospitals. Overall, GVMH received an “A” for its ratings in these areas.

“We are extremely proud to have received an A ranking in the Lown Institute Hospitals Index and to be included as one of the top 10 hospitals in the entire state,” said Craig Thompson, CEO at GVMH. “Our communities rely on us in times of need and trust us with their lives, so it is important for us to deliver high quality care. This index confirms the commitment and dedication of our staff.”

About Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare

Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare (GVMH) is a leading rural healthcare organization dedicated to providing compassionate, friendly, quality care for patients close to home. With GVMH, you have convenient access to highly trained medical specialists that provide a full-range of services, including specialized areas such as Cardiology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Urology and more. GVMH also has a high-tech 56-bed Hospital, 24/7 Emergency Department, four multi-specialty Physician Clinics, Outpatient Clinic and Cancer Center to meet the healthcare needs for west central Missouri. For more information, visit gvmh.org.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:11aPUMA : Download interim report
PU
08:11aTGK 1 : TGC-1 presents its financial statements under RAS for H1 2020
PU
08:11aENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : Four gas turbines were put into operation at Dhi Qar Power Plant
PU
08:11aLUCKIN COFFEE : U.S. Government To Take Actions Against U.S.-Listed Chinese Companies
AQ
08:11aHELMERICH & PAYNE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:11aSILICON LABORATORIES INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:10aTRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:10aNOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS : Pia Aaltonen-Forsell
AQ
08:10aJANUS HENDERSON : Investors to Offer AAA Collateralized Loan Obligation Exchange Traded Fund to U.S. Investors
BU
08:10aH1 20 : in for a Danish treat (Cementir Holding)
AL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : Spain's Santander books record $13 billion loss on COVID-19 impairments
2RIO TINTO GROUP : Rio Tinto Lifts Dividend Despite Lower Net Profit
3BASF SE : BASF : says dividends, asset values under review as pandemic bites
4STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : says business 'steadily recovering' as stores reopen
5Pfizer says it will charge other developed countries on par with U.S. for vaccine deals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group