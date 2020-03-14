Log in
Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare : Resumes Standard Operations

03/14/2020 | 07:35pm EDT

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and the Henry County Health Center reported that a Henry County resident may potentially have the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This patient was hospitalized at Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare (GVMH) prior to being transferred to another facility, where the patient was tested for COVID-19. The patient is still at the other location and the specimen has been forwarded to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) laboratory for analysis.

The hospital was temporarily on diversion so staff that may have been in contact with the patient could be screened, but standard operations have resumed. In accordance with CDC guidelines, and under the direction of DHSS, all staff that had contact with the patient have been placed on a 14-day quarantine.

In addition, all other CDC protocols for infectious disease have been implemented and GVMH is working closely with the CDC, DHSS and Henry County Health Department to prevent the risk and spread of COVID-19, as are all hospitals across the country.

Patients may keep their scheduled appointments, if they are not showing signs or symptoms of a respiratory illness. If they have signs or symptoms, GVMH recommends they contact their primary care provider by phone or through the myGVMH patient portal for guidance on care.

To take extra precaution, GVMH is limiting visitation. If someone is not seeking treatment or assisting someone that needs treatment, GVMH requests that they do not visit its facilities at this time.

“Our top priority is the safety of our patients, employees and communities,” said Craig Thompson, chief executive officer at GVMH. “During this unprecedented time, you can be certain that we are monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely and are working diligently to maintain our standard of care and protect our families, friends and neighbors.”

For more information on COVID-19, DHSS has implemented a statewide public hotline. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be reached at 877-435-8411.


© Business Wire 2020
