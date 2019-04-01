Log in
Golden Wheel Tiandi : 01/04/2019 CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

04/01/2019 | 02:47pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GOLDEN WHEEL TIANDI HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

金 輪 天 地 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1232)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Company Limited （金輪天地控股有限公司）(the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that Mr. Yiu Chi Man ("Mr. Yiu") has resigned and ceased to act as

(i)the company secretary of the Company (the "Company Secretary"), (ii) an authorised representative of the Company under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), and (iii) the authorised representative of the Company under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Companies Ordinance") with effect from 1 April 2019 as he would like to concentrate on his role as the chief financial officer of the Company.

Mr. Yiu has confirmed that there is no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board is also pleased to announce that Ms. Lee Wai Yan ("Ms. Lee"), who joined the Group in March 2018, has been appointed to replace Mr. Yiu as (i) the Company Secretary, (ii) an authorised representative of the Company under Rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules, and (iii) the authorised representative of the Company under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance with effect from 1 April 2019.

Ms. Lee obtained her Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours) in Accountancy from the City University of Hong Kong and was admitted as a Chartered Secretary by completing the International Qualifying Scheme in 2010. She is an associate member of both The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom (the "ICSA") and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (the "HKICS"). She was also awarded the Chartered Governance Professional qualification from the ICSA and the HKICS in September 2018. Before joining the Group, Ms. Lee was the company secretary of a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to extend its welcome to Ms. Lee on her new appointment.

By Order of the Board

Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Company Limited

Wong Yam Yin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 1 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company consists of Mr. Wong Yam Yin, Mr. Wong Kam Fai, Mr. Wong Kam Keung, Barry, Mr. Tjie Tjin Fung, and Mr. Janata David as Executive Directors; Mr. Suwita Janata and Mr. Gunawan Kiky as Non-executive Directors; Mr. Wong Ying Loi, Mr. Lie Tak Sen, Mr. Li Yiu Fai and Mr. Wong Cho Kei, Bonnie as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 18:46:13 UTC
