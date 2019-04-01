Golden Wheel Tiandi : 01/04/2019 MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
|
No. of other
(1)
(2)
shares
classes of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
1,802,456,000
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
Nil
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of
the month
1,802,456,000
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
share option
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
scheme
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
including EGM
Movement during the month
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
approval date
the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1. Share Option
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
8,700,000
Scheme adopted
on 10 Dec 2012
Ordinary Shares
( / /
)
(Note 1)
2.N/A
shares
(Note 1)
3.N/A
shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
of options (State currency)
N/A
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.