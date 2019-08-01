Golden Wheel Tiandi : 01/08/2019 MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JULY 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/ 07/ 2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted
GOLDEN WHEEL TIANDI HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 01/ 08/ 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 1232
Description :
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month N/A
|
|
Authorised share
|
Par value
|
capital
|
(US$)
|
(US$)
|
0.01
|
30,000,000.00
|
Nil
|
0.01
|
30,000,000.00
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
3,000,000,000
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code : N/AIncrease/(decrease)Balance at close of the monthNo. of ordinary shares
Nil
3,000,000,000
Description :
N/AN/A
N/A
2. Preference SharesStock code :
N/A
Description :
|
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month N/A
|
Balance at close of preceding month N/A
|
|
|
No. of other
|
classes of
|
shares
|
|
Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of SharesStock code :
N/A
Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month
N/A
Description :
N/AN/A
N/A
|
N/A
|
No. of
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (US$) :
30,000,000.00
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
1,802,456,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
Nil
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of
|
the month
|
1,802,456,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of
|
share option
|
scheme
|
|
|
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
Movement during the month
|
the month
|
Nil
|
8,700,000
|
March 2019
N/A
including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. Share Option Scheme adopted on 10 Dec 2012 Ordinary Shares
(
/
/
)
(Note 1)
2. N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
3. N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Granted
Nil
Exercised
Nil
CancelledLapsed
Nil
Nil
Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Class and description 1. N/A
Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A