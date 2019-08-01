Log in
Golden Wheel Tiandi : 01/08/2019 MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JULY 2019

08/01/2019 | 04:30am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/ 07/ 2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

GOLDEN WHEEL TIANDI HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 01/ 08/ 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 1232

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Balance at close of preceding month N/A

Authorised share

Par value

capital

(US$)

(US$)

0.01

30,000,000.00

Nil

0.01

30,000,000.00

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

3,000,000,000

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code : N/AIncrease/(decrease)Balance at close of the monthNo. of ordinary shares

Nil

3,000,000,000

Description :

N/AN/A

N/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month N/A

Balance at close of preceding month N/A

preference

shares

No. of other

classes of

shares

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of SharesStock code :

N/A

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description :

N/AN/A

N/A

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (US$) :

30,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,802,456,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,802,456,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

Movement during the month

the month

Nil

8,700,000

March 2019

N/A

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share Option Scheme adopted on 10 Dec 2012 Ordinary Shares

(

/

/

)

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

Nil

Exercised

Nil

CancelledLapsed

Nil

Nil

Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

  • issuer issuer whichDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

  • issuer issuer whichCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1. N/A

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Disclaimer

Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 08:29:02 UTC
