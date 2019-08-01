Golden Wheel Tiandi : 01/08/2019 MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JULY 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/ 07/ 2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

GOLDEN WHEEL TIANDI HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 01/ 08/ 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 1232

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Balance at close of preceding month N/A Authorised share Par value capital (US$) (US$) 0.01 30,000,000.00 Nil 0.01 30,000,000.00 Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 3,000,000,000

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code : N/AIncrease/(decrease)Balance at close of the monthNo. of ordinary shares

Nil

3,000,000,000

Description :

N/AN/A

N/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month N/A Balance at close of preceding month N/A preference shares No. of other classes of shares

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of SharesStock code :

N/A

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description :

N/AN/A

N/A

N/A No. of Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (US$) :

30,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month 1,802,456,000 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month Nil N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 1,802,456,000 N/A N/A N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of Movement during the month the month Nil 8,700,000 March 2019 N/A

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share Option Scheme adopted on 10 Dec 2012 Ordinary Shares

(

/

/

)

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

Nil

Exercised

Nil

CancelledLapsed

Nil

Nil

Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

issuer issuer whichDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

issuer issuer whichCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1. N/A

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A