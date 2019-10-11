Golden Wheel Tiandi : 11/10/2019 MAJOR TRANSACTION PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF THE TARGET COMPANY AND SHAREHOLDER'S LOAN

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liabilities whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GOLDEN WHEEL TIANDI HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

金 輪 天 地 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1232)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF THE TARGET COMPANY AND

SHAREHOLDER'S LOAN

THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL

The Board is pleased to announce that on 11 October 2019 (after trading hours), the Vendor (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company), the Company and the Purchaser entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement pursuant to which the Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell, and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire, the Sale Share, representing the entire issued share capital of the Target Company, and the Shareholder's Loan, with effect from Completion. The initial Consideration for the Proposed Disposal is HK$515,000,000, subject to adjustments (and the maximum Consideration is HK$530,000,000). The Target Company is the owner of the Hotel.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Since one of the applicable percentage ratios calculated pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Proposed Disposal exceeds 25% but is less than 75%, the Proposed Disposal constitutes a major transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the reporting, announcement, circular and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.