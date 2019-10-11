|
Golden Wheel Tiandi : 11/10/2019 MAJOR TRANSACTION PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF THE TARGET COMPANY AND SHAREHOLDER'S LOAN
GOLDEN WHEEL TIANDI HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
金 輪 天 地 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1232)
MAJOR TRANSACTION
PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF THE TARGET COMPANY AND
SHAREHOLDER'S LOAN
THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL
The Board is pleased to announce that on 11 October 2019 (after trading hours), the Vendor (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company), the Company and the Purchaser entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement pursuant to which the Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell, and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire, the Sale Share, representing the entire issued share capital of the Target Company, and the Shareholder's Loan, with effect from Completion. The initial Consideration for the Proposed Disposal is HK$515,000,000, subject to adjustments (and the maximum Consideration is HK$530,000,000). The Target Company is the owner of the Hotel.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
Since one of the applicable percentage ratios calculated pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Proposed Disposal exceeds 25% but is less than 75%, the Proposed Disposal constitutes a major transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the reporting, announcement, circular and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
GENERAL
An EGM will be convened by the Company during which, among other matters, an ordinary resolution will be proposed to the Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Proposed Disposal, the Sale and Purchase Agreement and all transactions contemplated thereunder. To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, no Shareholders will be required to abstain from voting on the resolution for approving the Proposed Disposal, the Sale and Purchase Agreement and all transactions contemplated thereunder at the EGM.
A circular containing, among other things, (i) the major terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement; (ii) further details of the Proposed Disposal; (iii) a property valuation report in respect of the Property; (iv) other information as required to be disclosed under the Listing Rules; and (v) a notice to convene the EGM, is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 22 November 2019, which is more than 15 Business Days after the publication of this announcement, as the Company requires more time to prepare the information to be included in the circular.
Completion of the Proposed Disposal is subject to the fulfilment of the conditions precedent to the Sale and Purchase Agreement. The Proposed Disposal may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing or contemplating dealing in the Shares or other securities (if any) of the Company.
THE SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT
The Board is pleased to announce that on 11 October 2019 (after trading hours), the Vendor (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company), the Company and the Purchaser entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement pursuant to which the Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell, and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire, the Sale Share, representing the entire issued share capital of the Target Company, and the Shareholder's Loan, with effect from Completion. Summarised below are the major terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement:
Date
11 October 2019
Parties
-
The Vendor
-
The Purchaser
-
The Company, as the Vendor's guarantor in relation to the due and punctual performance and observance of the obligations of the Vendor under the Sale and Purchase Agreement
Assets to be disposed of
Pursuant to the Sale and Purchase Agreement, the Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell, and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire, (i) the Sale Share, which represents the entire issued share capital of the Target Company; and (ii) the Shareholder's Loan, which represents all the outstanding amounts owing by the Target Company to the Vendor as at Completion.
For illustrative purposes only, based on the unaudited management accounts of the Target Company for the eight months ended 31 August 2019, as at 31 August 2019, the amount of the Shareholder's Loan is approximately HK$179 million.
Neither party shall be obliged to complete the sale and purchase of either the Sale Share or the Shareholder's Loan unless the completion of the sale and purchase of the Sale Share and the Shareholder's Loan shall take place simultaneously.
Consideration and adjustment to Consideration
Subject to the adjustment mechanism as described below, the Consideration payable by the Purchaser for the Proposed Disposal shall be HK$515,000,000 (the consideration of the Shareholder's loan shall equal to the amount of the Shareholder's Loan and the consideration of the Sale Share shall equal to the balance of the Consideration after deducting the amount of the consideration of the Shareholder's Loan) and shall be paid in the following manner:
-
a deposit in the sum of HK$51,500,000 (the "Deposit") has been paid by the Purchaser to the Vendor's solicitors as stakeholder upon the signing of the Sale and Purchase Agreement;
-
the Completion Balance shall be paid by the Purchaser to the Vendor in the following manner:
-
-
a sum equal to the outstanding amount owing in respect of the Existing Loan and the amount payable to fully release and discharge the Existing Securities (the "Redemption Amount") as notified, directed and instructed by the Vendor and/or its solicitors to the Purchaser and/or its solicitors in writing no later than three (3) Business Days before Completion shall be made payable by the Purchaser directly to the Existing Lender for the Vendor to procure and effect the full repayment of the Existing Loan and the full release and discharge of the Existing Securities; and
-
a sum equal to the Completion Balance less the Redemption Amount shall be paid by the Purchaser to the Vendor (or such other entity as the Vendor may direct in writing to the Purchaser no less than three (3) Business Days before Completion) at Completion.
The Completion Balance payable on Completion shall be calculated based on the Net Asset Value and adjustment shall be made in accordance with the draft Completion Management Accounts.
Completion Management Accounts
The Vendor shall deliver to the Purchaser or its solicitors, at least five (5) days prior to the Completion Date, the draft Completion Management Accounts and the initial Consideration shall be adjusted (the "Completion Adjusted Consideration") in the following manner:
-
if the amount of the Net Asset Value as shown in the draft Completion Management Accounts is a positive figure, by adding to the initial Consideration the amount of the Net Asset Value; or
-
if the amount of the Net Asset Value as shown in the draft Completion Management Accounts is a negative figure, by deducting from the initial Consideration the absolute value of the amount of the Net Asset Value.
After Completion, the Vendor shall instruct an auditor to audit the Completion Management Accounts and use its reasonable endeavours to ensure that the auditor will deliver the audited Completion Management Accounts to the Vendor and the Purchaser or the Purchaser's solicitors within 90 days from the Completion Date.
