Golden Wheel Tiandi : 13/03/2019 SETTLEMENT OF TENDER OFFER FOR THE OUTSTANDING 8.25% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019 OF THE COMPANY

GOLDEN WHEEL TIANDI HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITEDږቃ˂ήછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1232)

SETTLEMENT OF TENDER OFFER FOR THE OUTSTANDING

8.25% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019 OF

THE COMPANY

Reference is made to the announcements made by the Company on February 25, 2019,

February 26, 2019 and March 11, 2019 in relation to the Tender Offer (collectively, the "Tender Offer Announcements"). Capitalized terms used in this announcement but not otherwise defined herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Tender Offer Announcements.

Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") announces today the settlement of its offer to (the "Tender Offer") to purchase its outstanding US$288,000,000 8.25% Senior Notes due 2019 (the "Notes"). The Tender Offer was made upon the terms and conditions of the tender offer memorandum dated February 25, 2019, as supplemented on February 26, 2019 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum").

The settlement of the Tender Offer occurred at 5:00 p.m., Central European Time (CET) on March 12, 2019, where the Company had made payment for Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) pursuant to the terms of the Tender Offer Memorandum.

All the purchased Notes were cancelled on March 12, 2019 by the removal of the name(s) of the relevant Noteholder(s) from the relevant register and cancellation of the corresponding certificates. Following the completion of the Tender Offer and cancellation of the Notes repurchased pursuant to the Tender Offer, the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Notes is US$150,000,000.

Hong Kong, March 13, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Wong Yam Yin, Mr. Wong Kam Fai, Mr. Wong Kam Keung, Barry, Mr. Tjie Tjin Fung and Mr. Janata David as executive Directors; Mr. Suwita Janata and Mr. Gunawan Kiky as non-executive Directors; Mr. Wong Ying Loi, Mr. Lie Tak Sen, Mr. Li Yiu Fai and Mr. Wong Cho Kei Bonnie as independent non-executive Directors.