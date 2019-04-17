Golden Wheel Tiandi : 17/04/2019 PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS, GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AND TO REPURCHASE SHARES, CHANGE OF AUDITOR, DECLARATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

GOLDEN WHEEL TIANDI HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

金 輪 天 地 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01232)

PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS,

GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AND

TO REPURCHASE SHARES,

CHANGE OF AUDITOR,

DECLARATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Company Limited to be held at World Trade Centre Club Hong Kong, 38th Floor, World Trade Centre, 280 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong on Friday, 24 May 2019 at 9:30 a.m. is set out on pages 18 to 22 of this circular.

Shareholders are advised to read the notice. Whether or not you are able to attend the AGM, you are requested to complete and return the form of proxy enclosed with this circular in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM (or any adjournment thereof). The lodging of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending the AGM and voting in person at the AGM or any adjourned meeting should you so wish.

18 April 2019