Golden Wheel Tiandi : 17/04/2019 PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS, GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AND TO REPURCHASE SHARES, CHANGE OF AUDITOR, DECLARATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

0
04/17/2019 | 06:08am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Company Limited, you should at once hand this circular, together with the enclosed form of proxy, to the purchaser or transferee, or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

GOLDEN WHEEL TIANDI HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

金 輪 天 地 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01232)

PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS,

GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AND

TO REPURCHASE SHARES,

CHANGE OF AUDITOR,

DECLARATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Company Limited to be held at World Trade Centre Club Hong Kong, 38th Floor, World Trade Centre, 280 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong on Friday, 24 May 2019 at 9:30 a.m. is set out on pages 18 to 22 of this circular.

Shareholders are advised to read the notice. Whether or not you are able to attend the AGM, you are requested to complete and return the form of proxy enclosed with this circular in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM (or any adjournment thereof). The lodging of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending the AGM and voting in person at the AGM or any adjourned meeting should you so wish.

18 April 2019

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS

. . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

I.

Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

II.

Re-election of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

III.

General Mandates to Issue New Shares and to Repurchase Shares . . . . . . . . . . .

5

IV.

Proposed Change of Auditor. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

V.

AGM .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

VI.

Declaration of Final Dividend . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

VII.

Closure of Register of Members . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

VIII.

Responsibility Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

IX.

Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

X.

General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

APPENDIX I

-

DETAILS OF THE DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE

9

RE-ELECTEDAT THE AGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

APPENDIX II

-

EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON

14

REPURCHASE MANDATE. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

18

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, the following expressions have the following meanings unless the context otherwise requires:

"AGM"

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at

World Trade Centre Club Hong Kong, 38th Floor, World

Trade Centre, 280 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, Hong

Kong on Friday, 24 May 2019 at 9:30 a.m., the notice of

which is set out on pages 18 to 22 of this circular, or any

adjournment thereof

"Articles of Association"

"Board"

"Cayman Islands Companies Law"

the articles of association of the Company as amended from time to time

the board of Directors

the Companies Law, Cap. 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands, as amended, supplemented and/or otherwise modified from time to time

"close associate(s)"

"Company"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Company Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the issued Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange

"controlling shareholder"

"core connected person(s)"

"Director(s)"

"Golden Wheel Realty"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules and, in the context of this circular, refers to the Wong Family

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

director(s) of the Company

G o l d e n W h e e l R e a l t y C o m p a n y L i m i t e d （金輪置業有限公司）, a limited liability company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, which is wholly- owned by the Wong Family

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries from time to time

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"HK$"

"Hong Kong"

"Issue Mandate"

"Latest Practicable Date"

"Listing Rules"

"PRC"

"Repurchase Mandate"

"SFO"

"Share(s)"

"Share Option Scheme"

"Shareholder(s)"

"Stock Exchange"

Hong Kong dollar(s), the lawful currency of Hong Kong

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

a general and unconditional mandate to the Directors to exercise the power to allot, issue or otherwise deal with Shares of up to a maximum of 20% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of the passing of the relevant resolution

15 April 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain information contained herein

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange, as may be amended from time to time

the People's Republic of China

a general and unconditional mandate to the Directors to enable them to repurchase Shares of up to a maximum of 10% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of the passing of the relevant resolution

the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong, as amended, supplemented and/or otherwise modified from time to time

ordinary share(s) of US$0.01 each in the issued share capital of the Company

the share option scheme adopted by the Company pursuant to the written resolution passed by the Shareholders on 10 December 2012

the registered holder(s) of the Share(s)

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

- 2 -

DEFINITIONS

"subsidiary"

in relation to a company, has the meaning ascribed to it

under the Listing Rules, whether incorporated in Hong

Kong or elsewhere

"substantial shareholder(s)"

"Takeovers Code"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

the Code on Takeovers and Mergers published by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong as amended from time to time

"US$"

"Wong Family"

United States dollar(s), the lawful currency of the United States of America

Mr. Wong Yam Yin（王欽賢）, Mr. Wong Kam Fai（王 錦輝）, Mr. Wong Kam Keung, Barry（王錦強）and Ms. Hung So Ling（洪素玲）

"%"

per cent

In this circular, if there is any inconsistency between the Chinese names and their English translations of the entities or enterprises established in the PRC or Indonesia, the Chinese names shall prevail.

References to time and dates in this circular are to Hong Kong time and dates.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 10:07:03 UTC
