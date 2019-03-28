Golden Wheel Tiandi : 28/03/2019 ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. GOLDEN WHEEL TIANDI HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 金 輪 天 地 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1232) PRELIMINARY ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 1.Contracted sales increased by 23.4% to RMB3,129.0 million (2017: RMB2,536.0 million). 2.Revenue amounted to RMB1,446.4 million (2017: RMB2,303.6 million), representing a decrease of approximately 37.2% as compared with 2017. 3.Rental income and hotel operation income amounted to RMB257.9 million (2017: RMB193.6 million), representing an increase of approximately 33.2% as compared with 2017. 4.Overall gross profit margin increased to 52.7% (2017: 39.0%). 5.Gross profit margin for property sales and property leasing amounted to 49.6% (2017: 36.4%) and 74.4% (2017: 74.0%) respectively. 6.Profit attributable to shareholders decreased by approximately 29.5% to RMB342.3 million (2017: RMB485.5 million) as compared with 2017. Basic earnings per share decreased by approximately 29.4% to RMB19.0 cents (2017: RMB26.9 cents). 7.Total investment properties as at 31 December 2018 amounted to RMB5,708.1 million (2017: RMB5,213.9 million). 8.As of 31 December 2018, the Group had total cash and bank deposits of approximately RMB997.9 million (2017: RMB1,159.2 million). 9.Net asset value per share amounted to RMB2.56 per share (2017: RMB2.41 per share) as at 31 December 2018. Note 10.The Board proposed a final dividend of HK1.90 cents per share. Together with the interim dividend of HK1.60 cents per share, the total dividend for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 is HK3.50 cents per share. Note: Net asset value per share is calculated by dividing the total equity by weighted average number of shares. 1

The board of directors (the "Board") of Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the audited annual consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the comparative figures for the preceding year. BUSINESS REVIEW To maintain the Group's competitive edge as well as ensure its sustainable development, during the year, the Group actively looked for suitable development projects, including joint venture development projects with other reputable developers. In 2018, the Group acquired 3 residential and commercial projects in mainland China. On the other hand, to further reduce the Group's project geographic concentration risk, in February 2018, the Group signed a preliminary sale and purchase agreement for the acquisition of an overseas company which owns a piece of land for redevelopment in Hong Kong. As at 31 December 2018, the Group had 19 projects under development or on sale, which included 5 projects managed by joint venture and associate entities, with a total land bank of gross floor area ("GFA") of 1,682,319 sq.m.. As a result of years of effort after the Group has been listed, the Group's operation scale has increased, and its contracted sales for the year ended 31 December 2018 increased by 23.4% when compared to last year. The Group's another strategy is to focus on developing residential and commercial complex projects so as to achieve a higher gross profit margin. This strategy was proven to be a success as the Group's overall gross profit margin increased further from 39.0% for the year ended 31 December 2017 to 52.7% for the year ended 31 December 2018. Last, the Group's another focus is to increase its recurring income. The growth of the Group's recurring income from property leasing and hotel operation businesses remained strong during the year and it had achieved a significant increase by 33.2% when compared to last year. Contracted sales The Group and its joint ventures and associates achieved a contracted sales value and contracted sales area amounted to approximately RMB3.13 billion (2017: RMB2.54 billion) and approximately 256,060 sq.m. (2017: 186,000 sq.m.) for the year ended 31 December 2018 respectively. Due to the price control policy adopted by the local authorities of the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), the Group has adjusted its sales strategy for its completed projects, especially for the residential projects in Nanjing and Changsha, in 2018 in order to maximise profit. As at 31 December 2018, there were total GFAs of completed but unsold residential units of 12,603 sq.m. and 55,817 sq.m. in Nanjing and Changsha respectively. 2

Projects completed during 2018 One project was completed during 2018, namely Zhuzhou Golden Wheel Jade Garden (Phase II)with an aggregate saleable GFA of approximately 61,583 sq.m. As at 31 December 2018, an aggregate GFA of approximately 52,563 sq.m. of this newly completed projects were sold and delivered. New land acquired during 2018 in mainland China In March 2018, the Group acquired a piece of land in Nanjing City, Jiangsu Province, the PRC with a site area of approximately 59,722 sq.m. Its plot ratio was 1.985. The newly acquired land is located west of Ning Li Road, Lishui District. The land is for mixed residential and commercial development purpose. In April 2018, the Group acquired a piece of land in Nanjing City, Jiangsu Province, the PRC with a site area of approximately 10,188 sq.m. Its plot ratio was 1.8. The newly acquired land is located north of Wutai Road, east of Xintang Road, Gaochun District and is close to metro station and transportation hub. The land is for mixed residential and commercial development purpose. In July 2018, the Group acquired the entire equity interest in Wuxi City Yi Zhong Property Development Company Limited*（無錫市益眾房地產開發有限公司）("WCYZ"), a company incorporated in the PRC. WCYZ is principally engaged in the property development business and owns the land-use-right of a land parcel with a site area of approximately 27,470 sq.m. in Wuxi City, Jiangsu Province, the PRC. Its plot ratio shall not exceed 3.5. The land is situated at Southeast to the intersection between Jianghai Road and Fengbin Road, Beitang District. The land is designed for developing commercial properties. Land bank of the Group As at 31 December 2018, the Group had a total land bank of approximately 1,682,319 sq.m., including approximately 159,171 sq.m. of completed but unsold properties, approximately 6,290 sq.m. of own used properties, approximately 151,491 sq.m. of completed investment properties, approximately 837,583 sq.m. of properties under development and approximately 527,784 sq.m. of properties developed by the joint venture and associates. 3

The following table sets forth an overview of the Group's property projects as at 31 December 2018: Actual/ Actual/ estimated estimated construction construction Total unsold GFA held for Investment commencement completion Percentage of GFA/ Company's properties Projects by subsidiaries of the Group City Site area date date completion Total GFA own use GFA sq.m. month/year month/year sq.m. sq.m. sq.m. Completed properties Golden Wheel International Plaza Nanjing 11,341 Jul-04 Jan-09 100% 2,022 2,535 33,197 Golden Wheel Waltz Nanjing 2,046 Jan-08 Feb-10 100% - - 2,444 Golden Wheel Building Nanjing 4,918 May-01 Feb-03 100% - - 1,454 Golden Wheel Green Garden Nanjing 10,334 Aug-01 Sep-02 100% - 305 1,021 Golden Wheel Star City (Phase I) Yangzhou 42,803 Aug-08 Mar-12 100% 5,513 - - Golden Wheel Star City (Phase II) Yangzhou 27,423 Oct-09 Aug-12 100% 1,462 - - Golden Wheel Time Square Zhuzhou 13,501 May-09 Apr-12 100% 2,910 - 45,570 Nanjing Jade Garden Nanjing 7,212 Jan-11 Dec-13 100% 2,793 - 2,677 Golden Wheel New Metro Nanjing 9,218 Aug-11 Dec-13 100% - - 18,437 Golden Wheel Star Plaza Nanjing 29,540 Nov-11 Jun-14 100% 5,017 - 528 Golden Wheel Star City (Phase III) Yangzhou 11,389 Jun-10 Mar-14 100% 3,055 - 4,813 Zhuzhou Golden Wheel Jade Garden (Phase I) Zhuzhou 23,530 Dec-14 Dec-16 100% 4,179 - 3,652 Zhuzhou Golden Wheel Jade Garden (Phase II) Zhuzhou 22,115 Dec-14 Nov-18 100% 9,020 - - Wuxi Golden Wheel Star Plaza Wuxi 31,981 Dec-14 Dec-16 100% 7,203 - 19,657 Golden Wheel Star-cube Nanjing 18,300 Dec-14 Dec-16 100% 10,663 - 4,332 Silka West Kowloon Hotel Hong Kong 427 N/A N/A 100% - 3,450 - Golden Wheel JinQiao Huafu (plot B) Nanjing 24,905 Dec-14 Jun-17 100% 14,061 - 2,742 Golden Wheel JinQiao Huafu (plot A) Nanjing 21,323 Dec-14 Dec-17 100% 11,992 - - Changsha Golden Wheel Star Plaza Changsha 37,152 Dec-14 Dec-17 100% 79,281 - 10,967 Subtotal 349,458 159,171 6,290 151,491 Properties under development Golden Wheel Binary Star Plaza Nanjing 9,588 Dec-14 Jun-19 75% 8,000 - 41,168 Yangzhou Lakeside Emerald House Yangzhou 10,682 Jun-17 Jun-19 80% 37,390 - - Nanjing Golden Wheel Romantic Tower Nanjing 7,593 Dec-17 Mar-20 60% 38,244 - - Wuxi Golden Wheel Lakeside Orchid Garden Wuxi 70,989 Dec-17 Dec-19 40% 74,521 - - Zhuzhou Golden Wheel JinQiao Huafu Zhuzhou 92,175 Mar-18 Mar-20 30% 324,350 - - Nanjing Golden Wheel Shuiying Hua Ting Nanjing 32,927 Apr-18 Mar-20 10% 76,217 - - Nanjing Golden Wheel Cuiyong Hua Ting Nanjing 59,722 Apr-19 Jun-21 0% 115,282 - 2,500 Golden Wheel Plaza Hong Kong 1,056 May-18 Dec-19 50% 5,775 - - Wuxi Golden Wheel Starry Plaza Wuxi 27,470 May-19 Jun-21 0% 99,039 - 15,097 Subtotal 312,202 778,818 - 58,765 Total 661,660 937,989 6,290 210,256 Projects by joint venture and associates Yangzhou Powerlong Golden Wheel Plaza (49%) Note1 Yangzhou 61,275 Dec-14 Dec-16 100% 92,257 - 65,400 Nanjing First City (33%) Note2 Nanjing 23,810 Jun-17 Dec-19 95% 52,539 - 20,227 Nanjing Shiguang Shanhu (25%) Note3 Nanjing 14,338 Oct-17 Dec-20 30% 25,239 - - Changzhou Junwang Jia Di (13.33%) Note4 Changzhou 67,225 Dec-17 Feb-20 30% 187,275 - - Vanke Future Light (20%) Note5 Yangzhou 47,137 Jun-18 Dec-20 20% 84,847 - - Total 213,785 442,157 - 85,627 Notes: 1 The project is developed by a joint venture company in which the Group has a 49% interest. 2The project is developed by an associate company in which the Group has a 33% interest. 3The project is developed by an associate company in which the Group has a 25% interest. 4The project is developed by an associate company in which the Group has a 13.33% interest. 5The project is developed by a joint venture company in which the Group has a 20% interest. 4

As at 31 December 2018, the Group had a land bank of approximately 837,583 sq.m. under development. Among these lands, approximately 482,082 sq.m., 177,369 sq.m., 119,367 sq.m. and 58,765 sq.m. are for residential, commercial and office, car park and investment properties purpose respectively. Property leasing Rental income arising from the Group's investment properties maintained a stable growth during the year. As at 31 December 2018, the Group had completed investment properties with a total GFA of approximately 151,491 sq.m. The average occupancy rate of the Group's investment properties was close to 90%. Metro leasing and operational management business In May 2018, the Group succeeded in the bidding for the leasing and operational management contract in relation to the underground commercial space in 5 stations on Changsha Metro Line 4 for a term of 10 years. The total leasable GFA of these 5 stations amounted to 21,774 sq.m. As at 31 December 2018, the Group had leasing and operational management contracts of 15 metro station shopping malls in four cities in China, namely, Nanjing, Suzhou, Wuxi and Changsha. The Group had a total leasable GFA of over 68,912 sq.m. As at 31 December 2018, 9 metro station shopping malls were under operations and the overall occupancy rate was over 95%. In view of its potential higher growth, the Group will continue to actively bid for more leasing and operational management contracts of metro station shopping malls in different cities and is optimistic that we will obtain more contracts of this kind in the future. Hotel operation As at 31 December 2018, the Group has two hotels under operations, namely Silka West Kowloon Hotel in Hong Kong and Nanjing Golden Wheel Atour Hotel in Nanjing. Average room occupancy rate of these two hotels in 2018 was both over 95%. 5

