Golden Wheel Tiandi : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM

GOLDEN WHEEL TIANDI HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

金 輪 天 地 控 股 有 限 公 司

22 November 2019

Dear Non-registered holders (1),

Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Company Limited (the "Company")

Circular and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Current Corporate Communication")

Please be informed that the English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.gwtd.com.hkand the HKExnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication on the Company's website or browsing the HKExnews' website.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please mark ( X) in the appropriate box on the enclosed request form, sign and return it to the Company's share registrar (the "Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. If you post it in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label at the bottom of the request form and need not affix a stamp when returning your request form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp, or by email at goldenwheel.ecom@computershare.com.hk.The request form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.gwtd.com.hkor the HKExnew's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the Share Registrar's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays) or send an email to goldenwheel.ecom@computershare.com.hk .

By Order of the Board

Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Company Limited

Lee Wai Yan

Company Secretary

Note: (1) This letter is addressed to non-registered holders ("non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive corporate communication of the Company). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the enclosed request form.

各位非登記持有人(1) ：

金 輪 天 地 控 股 有 限 公 司 （「本公司」）

通函及股東特別大會通告 ( 「本次公司通訊」 )

謹通知 閣下本公司的本次公司通訊的中、英文版本已載列於本公司網站（www.gwtd.com.hk）及香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網站 （ www.hkexnews.hk），歡迎瀏覽。 閣 下 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 存 取 本次 公 司 通 訊 或 瀏 覽 香 港 交 易 所 披露 易 網 站 。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷本，請 閣 下 在 隨 本 函 附 上 的 申 請 表 格 上 適 當 的 空 格 內 劃 上 「 X 」 號 及 簽 署 ， 並寄 回本公司股份登記處(「股份登記處」) -「香港中央證券登記有限公司」，地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東183 號合和中心

17M 樓。倘若 閣下在香港投寄，可使用申請表格內的郵寄標籤寄回, 而毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票或透過電

郵 至 goldenwheel.ecom@computershare.com.hk。申請表格亦可於本公司網站（www.gwtd.com.hk）或香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網站（www.hkexnews.hk）內下載。

如 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請於辦公時間內星期一至星期五（公眾假期除外）上午9時正至下午6時正致電股份登記處 電話熱線(85 2 ) 2 862 86 8 8 或 電 郵 至 goldenwheel.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

承董事會命

金輪天地控股有限公司

公司秘書

李煒恩

2019 年 11 月 22 日

附註：(1) 此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人(「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，及透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向 本公司發出通知，希望收到本公司的公司通訊)發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格。

22112019 1 0