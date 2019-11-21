Log in
Golden Wheel Tiandi : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM

11/21/2019 | 04:41am EST

GOLDEN WHEEL TIANDI HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

金 輪 天 地 控 股 有 限 公 司

22 November 2019

Dear Non-registered holders (1),

Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Company Limited (the "Company")

  • Circular and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Current Corporate Communication")

Please be informed that the English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.gwtd.com.hkand the HKExnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication on the Company's website or browsing the HKExnews' website.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please mark ( X) in the appropriate box on the enclosed request form, sign and return it to the Company's share registrar (the "Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. If you post it in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label at the bottom of the request form and need not affix a stamp when returning your request form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp, or by email at goldenwheel.ecom@computershare.com.hk.The request form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.gwtd.com.hkor the HKExnew's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the Share Registrar's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays) or send an email to goldenwheel.ecom@computershare.com.hk .

By Order of the Board

Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Company Limited

Lee Wai Yan

Company Secretary

Note: (1) This letter is addressed to non-registered holders ("non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive corporate communication of the Company). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the enclosed request form.

各位非登記持有人(1)

金 輪 天 地 控 股 有 限 公 司 （「本公司」）

  • 通函及股東特別大會通告 (「本次公司通訊」)

謹通知 閣下本公司的本次公司通訊的中、英文版本已載列於本公司網站（www.gwtd.com.hk）及香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網站 （ www.hkexnews.hk），歡迎瀏覽。 閣 下 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 存 取 本次 公 司 通 訊 或 瀏 覽 香 港 交 易 所 披露 易 網 站

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷本，請 閣 下 在 隨 本 函 附 上 的 申 請 表 格 上 適 當 的 空 格 內 劃 上 「 X 」 號 及 簽 署 ， 並寄 回本公司股份登記處(「股份登記處」) -「香港中央證券登記有限公司」，地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東183 號合和中心

17M 樓。倘若 閣下在香港投寄，可使用申請表格內的郵寄標籤寄回, 而毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票或透過電

郵 至 goldenwheel.ecom@computershare.com.hk。申請表格亦可於本公司網站（www.gwtd.com.hk）或香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網站（www.hkexnews.hk）內下載。

如 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請於辦公時間內星期一至星期五（公眾假期除外）上午9時正至下午6時正致電股份登記處 電話熱線(85 2 ) 2 862 86 8 8 或 電 郵 至 goldenwheel.ecom@computershare.com.hk

承董事會命

金輪天地控股有限公司

公司秘書

李煒恩

2019 11 22

附註：(1) 此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人(「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，及透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向 本公司發出通知，希望收到本公司的公司通訊)發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格

22112019 1 0

CCS6644GWHH_NRH

Non-registeredholder Name and Address: 非登記股東之姓名及地址:

Request Form 申請表格

To: Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") 致：

金輪天地控股有限公司（「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 01232)

（股份代號: 01232

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

Wanchai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M

I/We would like to receive the corporate communication* of the Company ("Corporate Communication") in the manner as indicated below:

本人／吾等欲以下列方式收取 貴公司之公司通訊*（「公司通訊」）：

(Please mark (X) in ONLY ONE of the following boxes) (請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

to receive the printed English version of all Corporate Communication ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communication ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communication. 同時收取公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本

Name(s) of Non-registered holder(s)#

Date

非登記持有人姓名#

日期

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Non-registered holder(s) registered address

非登記持有人的登記地址

Contact telephone number

Signature(s)

聯絡電話號碼

簽署

# You are required to fill in the details if you download this request form from the Company's website.

假如 閣下從本公司網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  2. This letter is addressed to non-registered holders ("non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communication).
    此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人(「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，及透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，希望收

到公司通訊)發出。

3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or othe rwise incorrectly completed will be void. 如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。

  1. The above instruction will apply to the Corporate Communication to be sent to you until you notify the Company 's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited to the contrary or unless you have at any time ceased to have holdings in the Company.
    上述指示適用於發送予 閣下之所有公司通訊，直至 閣下通知本公司股份登記處「香港中央證券登記有限公司」另外之安排或任何時候停止持有本公司的股份。
  2. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructi ons written on this request form.
    為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上的額外手寫指示，本公司將不予處理。

*Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors ' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listin g document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及財務摘要報告(如適用)(b)中期報告及中期摘要報告 (如適用)(c)會議通告；(d)上市 文件；(e)通函；及 (f)代表委任表格。

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

22112019 1 0

閣下寄回此更改指示回條時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

to return this Change Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong .

v.2 March 2016

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

香港 Hong Kong

Disclaimer

Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 09:40:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
