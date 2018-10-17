Golder : Appoints Denise K. Fletcher to Board

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Golder, a leading global engineering and consulting company, announces the appointment of Denise K. Fletcher to its Board as an independent Non-executive Director. Fletcher has extensive experience as a leader in public and private global companies from diverse industries. Most recently she served as Executive Vice President, Finance at Vulcan, Inc., the investment and project management company of Paul G. Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, where she played a key role in finance, strategy, and overall management of the various company holdings. Previously, Fletcher served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of DaVita, Inc., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at MasterCard International, Inc., Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bowne & Company, Inc.

Fletcher was recognized by the National Association of Corporate Directors for Exemplary Board Leadership. She is a member of the U.S. Council on Foreign Relations, the Economic Club of New York and the Academy of Women Achievers. She participated as a panelist at the Davos World Economic Forum and was previously named in "Women at the Top" by Industrial Week magazine and "Women Ready to Run Corporate America" by Working Woman magazine. She has served on the Alumni Executive Council of the Kennedy School at Harvard University.

"We are very pleased to have Denise join us," said Hisham Mahmoud, Global President and CEO of Golder. "She has an impressive background as a leader in a broad range of global businesses and adds complementary skills in finance, M&A, and strategy to our Board."

"I am impressed by the vision for Golder's future, its energy, culture, and commitment to ethics and excellence," said Fletcher. "The company has extensive global reach and I look forward to contributing to its future development along with my fellow directors."

Fletcher sits on several corporate boards including Unisys Corporation, Inovalon Holdings, Inc., and Le Group Mazars. She previously served on the boards of Sempra Energy, Orbitz, Inc., and Software Etc. Stores, Inc.

About Golder

Renowned for technical excellence, Golder is a leading specialized employee-owned engineering and consulting firm with over a half century of successful service to its clients. With over 165 offices in over 35 countries, Golder's 6,500 professionals are driven by a passion to deliver results, offering unique specialized skills to address the ever-evolving challenges that earth, environment and energy present to clients across the infrastructure, mining, oil and gas, manufacturing and power sectors. Golder is not just a place to work, it is a promise of a living, dynamic environment where people collaborate, innovate, build enduring relationships, excel, and grow professionally in a strong culture of ownership. golder.com

