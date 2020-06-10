Log in
Goldfinch Bio to Participate in Virtual Raymond James Human Health Innovations Conference

06/10/2020 | 08:33am EDT

Goldfinch Bio, a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines for the treatment of kidney diseases, today announced that company management will participate in the Virtual Raymond James Human Health Innovations Conference on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. As part of the conference, Anthony Johnson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Goldfinch Bio, will participate in a panel on Nephrology, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.

About Goldfinch Bio:

Goldfinch Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company that leverages a genomics-based, precision medicine approach to discovering and developing kidney disease treatments. Its Kidney Genome Atlas (KGA™) is a proprietary biology platform that drives candidate discovery, patient selection and biomarker development. The Company’s lead candidate, GFB-887, is a TRPC5 ion channel inhibitor, expected to enter Phase 2 clinical studies in mid-2020 for the treatment of kidney diseases. Goldfinch Bio is also developing GFB-024, a peripherally-restricted cannabinoid receptor 1 (CB1) inverse agonist monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of rare and metabolic kidney diseases and expects to submit an investigational new drug (IND) application in 2021. Goldfinch Bio, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, was launched in 2016 by Third Rock Ventures and has an established strategic collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. For more information about Goldfinch Bio, visit www.goldfinchbio.com.


© Business Wire 2020
