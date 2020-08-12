Log in
Goldman Sachs, Barclays among bidders for GM's credit card business - WSJ

08/12/2020 | 10:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Barclays sign outside one of the bank's London branches

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is looking to buy General Motors Co's credit card unit, which has about $3 billion (2.3 billion pounds) in outstanding balances, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Barclays is also among bidders for the automaker's credit card business, the report said, adding that a decision is expected in the next few weeks. (https://on.wsj.com/33Solk0)

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.28% 28.37 Delayed Quote.-22.08%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.05% 213.2052 Delayed Quote.-8.94%
