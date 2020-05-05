Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Goldman Sachs CEO says staff back at offices in Asia, but not New York, London

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 02:45pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Goldman Sachs sign is displayed inside the company's post on the floor of the NYSE in New York

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is gradually returning staff to work at offices in Hong Kong, Sweden and Israel, but will take longer to start the phased-in approach in cities still battling large coronavirus outbreaks like London and New York, the chief executive told staff on Tuesday in a memo seen by Reuters.

In the memo, which was verified by a bank spokeswoman, Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said Goldman is also considering "the feasibility of testing (staff and visitors for the coronavirus), subject to availability and more information on the accuracy of results."

Large banks worldwide have been developing plans to gradually return staff to offices after nearly two months of working remotely and from home during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Goldman's CEO said many details still need to be decided, but "the fact that we are thinking through this next phase ... is promising. It's a step in our path forward."

Nearly 98% of Goldman's worldwide staff has been working remotely since mid-March.

The return-to-work plan involves bringing staff back in phases, starting with 20% and gradually ramping up to 50%.

In Hong Kong, about 25% of employees were back at work a
s of last week, and the bank aims to have 35% by May 11 and 50% by May 25.https://reut.rs/2xjMEcB

The bank has temperature scanners at its Hong Kong office to check employees for fever, and is considering installing them at more offices, including at its New York headquarters.

Most offices will remain at about 50% capacity to allow for more space between employee desks, in accordance with social distancing guidelines, the bank has said.

Goldman has not yet decided whether to re-open office gyms or childcare centers, and it is exploring ways to provide alternatives to public transportation for employees at certain offices, according to the memo.

There is no "one size fits all solution" for the bank's offices worldwide, Solomon said. However, he wrote, "everyone will need to adhere to certain rules ... including strictly abiding by the firm's sick policy."

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall, Editing by Franklin Paul and Bill Berkrot)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:04pUNITED STATES ATTORNEY OFFICE FOR WESTERN DI : Coal Company, Owner, Foreman All Plead Guilty to Conspiracy to Defraud the United States by Cheating MSHA's Dust Sampling Regulations
PU
03:04pOil prices surge as coronavirus lockdowns ease
RE
03:00pOil prices surge as coronavirus lockdowns ease
RE
03:00pOil prices surge as coronavirus lockdowns ease
RE
02:55pUK government mulls emergency scheme to aid SMEs - Sky News
RE
02:52pCanada okays a tenth of the aid food industry sought to weather coronavirus slump
RE
02:49pGerman court hands ECB three-month ultimatum to justify stimulus scheme
RE
02:48pFox News Media ties-up with Spotify to distribute podcasts
RE
02:45pGoldman Sachs CEO says staff back at offices in Asia, but not New York, London
RE
02:40pLyft offers new cheaper rides with more waiting time
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : BP : Coronavirus pushes oil majors to biggest output cuts in 17 years
2CAC 40 : France's Total keeps dividend steady in 'exceptional circumstances'
3BARCLAYS PLC : Banks baffle investors as art meets science in accounting rule
4BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : Press release 1Q20 results
5BMW AG : UK new car sales plunge 97% to lowest level since 1946

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group