Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Goldman Sachs, China's Ping An back artificial intelligence firm H20.ai

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 12:53pm EDT
The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc, China's Ping An Global Voyager Fund and others have invested $72.5 million (£59.9 million) in H20.ai, a rapidly growing artificial intelligence startup, the companies said on Tuesday.

Founded in 2012, California-based H20.ai is a software company that aims to make it easier for companies that lack the skilled workforce or time to adapt to the rapidly changing artificial intelligence landscape, Chief Executive and founder Sri Ambati said in an interview.

Customers like Capital One Financial Corp, Wells Fargo & Co, Aetna and Booking.com can use H20's platform to automate model building, feature engineering and to pull valuable insights out of large amounts of the companies' proprietary data, Ambati said.

H20 gives customers "recipes" to use that automate the entire process of building, training and deploying models, or it will help a company's own employees to create their tailored models.

"Our mission is to make our customers AI companies ... and (to reduce) the barrier for new data scientists to produce great models," Ambati said.

At a bank like Goldman Sachs, that may mean H20 works with traders in the fixed-income and equities groups to improve processes related to bond pricing.

"The results we've got with H2O are promising, (and) we are now looking at wider adoption of the AI models across the equity trading floor for market making," Erdit Hoxha, Goldman's head of European equity trading, said in a statement.

Goldman's principal strategic investments group and Ping An led the series D fundraising round, with Wells Fargo, NVIDIA Corp and Nexus Venture Partners continuing their investments. This brings the total amount of money H20 has raised to $147 million.

The company plans to use the money to expand its sales and marketing teams globally and to further build out its suite of products, Ambati said.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Paul Simao)

By Elizabeth Dilts
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -1.09% 86.02 Delayed Quote.15.05%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC -0.76% 200.6 Delayed Quote.21.04%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -1.64% 167.995 Delayed Quote.27.93%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -0.77% 44.9029 Delayed Quote.-1.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16pEurope Inc earnings to decline more than expected - Refinitiv data
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:58pBONSUCRO : Preliminary results on comparative study between Bonsucro & RenovaBio presented
PU
12:57pGeneral Electric insurance called 'risky' by Fitch; shares fall again
RE
12:57pWall St. slips after three days of gains; Home Depot rises
RE
12:53pGoldman Sachs, China's Ping An back artificial intelligence firm H20.ai
RE
12:50pU.S. Government Bonds Rise on European Turmoil
DJ
12:49pU.S. regulators hand Wall Street a major win with stripped-down 'Volcker Rule'
RE
12:49pHome Depot beats quarterly profit estimates, warns of tariff impact
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA AS : PANDORA : Recovery signs boost jeweller Pandora despite profit drop
2MEDARTIS HOLDING AG : MEDARTIS : announces half-year 2019 results
3NATIONAL GRID PLC : Ofgem Launches Investigation Into Aug. 9 Power Cuts
4BAIDU : Baidu Warns on Advertising Business -- WSJ
5EMPIRIC STUDENT PROPERTY PLC : EMPIRIC STUDENT PROPERTY : Half Year Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group