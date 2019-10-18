Goldman Sachs Names Zipwhip CEO Among the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs

John Lauer, CEO and co-founder, honored at 2019 Builders + Innovators Summit

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Zipwhip CEO and co-founder John Lauer as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2019 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Santa Barbara, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Lauer as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the three-day event. Lauer’s entrepreneurial spirit was ignited as a child, leading to the launch of his first company, Rootlevel, at just 21 before jumping head-first into SMS. Co-founded by Lauer as a consumer product in 2007, Zipwhip pioneered business-texting technology in 2014, becoming the first company to text enable an existing landline phone number. Once Zipwhip established the business-texting industry, traditional business-to-consumer communication was changed forever. Zipwhip has now text-enabled over 4 million landline, VoIP and toll-free phone numbers and continues to innovate its offerings to provide enhanced engagement opportunities for its customers.

“Since its inception, we’ve seen Zipwhip at the forefront of an exciting and evolving industry,” said John Lauer, CEO and co-founder of Zipwhip. “I’m honored to receive recognition from such a well-respected organization for the work Zipwhip has put in to connect consumers to businesses in the way they prefer most – texting.”

"True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences,” said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. "Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That’s why we are pleased to recognize John as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2019."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders, as well as resident scholars.

About Zipwhip

Zipwhip empowers companies to communicate with their customers in the most effective and preferred way possible – text messaging. As the pioneer of Texting for Business, Zipwhip first enabled text messaging to and from existing landline, VoIP and toll-free phone numbers in 2014. Zipwhip’s direct network connectivity, intuitive cloud-based software and an enterprise-grade API mean businesses can use any computer or mobile device to securely and reliably reach their customers, every time. Your customers are only a text away: https://www.zipwhip.com.

