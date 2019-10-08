Goldman Sachs evaluating involvement in Megvii IPO after U.S. action

"We are evaluating in light of the recent developments," the bank said in an emailed statement in response to a request for comment after the Trump Administration moved to ban U.S. companies from selling technology to 28 Chinese entities, including Megvii.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are joint sponsors of the IPO. Megvii Technology Ltd, backed by Alibaba, filed in Hong Kong to conduct an IPO targeting proceeds of at least $500 million, Reuters reported in August.

(This story removes extraneous word in the headline.)

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Sandra Maler)