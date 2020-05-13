Log in
Goldman Sachs's CFO calls exposure to energy, hotels, airlines sectors manageable

05/13/2020 | 02:23pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Goldman Sachs Chief Financial Officer Stephen Scherr said on a call with investors on Wednesday that the bank's lending to companies in the energy, hotel, gaming and airlines sectors does not present a "material risk" to the firm.

Loans to companies in these sectors make up roughly 10% of the bank's overall corporate lending, Scherr said. Nonetheless, Goldman has doubled provisioning for its loan exposure to oil and gas companies, he said.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

