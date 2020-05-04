Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Goldman Sachs says it remains bullish on oil prices in 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 03:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County

Lower crude production due to reduced activity and OPEC+ cuts, coupled with a partial recovery in oil demand, should drive prices higher next year, Goldman Sachs Equity Research said in a note.

The Wall Street bank raised its 2021 forecast for global benchmark Brent crude prices to $55.63 per barrel from $52.50 earlier. The bank hiked its estimate for U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude to $51.38 a barrel from $48.50 previously.

"Oil production has started to decline quickly from a combination of scaleback in activity, shut-ins and core-OPEC/Russia production cuts. Demand is also beginning to recover from a low base, led by a restarting Chinese economy and inflecting transportation demand in developed market economies," it said.

Oil prices fell on Monday, having posted their first weekly gain in four on Friday as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers, known as OPEC+, began their record output cuts. [O/R]

Brent was last trading around $25.97 at barrel, while WTI was at $18.31.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00aFrench state will help national railway SNCF survive COVID crisis - minister
RE
04:00aMalaysia's PNB looks to Asia in plans for larger international exposure
RE
03:58aMirae Asset scraps $5.8 billion deal to buy U.S. hotels from China's Anbang
RE
03:55aSouth African Airways could shed staff from May 12 -rescue specialists
RE
03:53aItaly's factory activity contracts at fastest rate on record - PMI
RE
03:51aJ. Crew files for bankruptcy protection
RE
03:50aUK starts state-backed loans for smallest firms
RE
03:48aS.Africa's Famous Brands reports marginal revenue due to lockdowns
RE
03:46aSouth Africa's Imperial Logistics to sell European shipping business
RE
03:45aSouth Africa's rand on the back foot as recession clouds gather
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Warren Buffett says the coronavirus cannot stop America, or Berkshire Hathaway
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : HSBC is now Neutral
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Global Stock and Oil Prices Fall
4DELEK GROUP LTD. : DELEK : Conference Call for Investors Following Publication of Financial Statements
5SILVER : India's Reliance to sell $750 million stake in unit to Silver Lake, on track to cut debt

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group