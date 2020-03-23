Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Goldman Sachs sees 1% drop in global GDP due to 'coronacrisis'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 03:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An aerial photo shows the Seoul Express container ship docked at Harbor Island at the Port of Seattle in Seattle

Goldman Sachs said it expected global real gross domestic product to contract by about 1% in 2020, a sharper economic decline than in the year following the 2008 global financial crisis.

Global governments have been taking unprecedented measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak which is threatening to spark a worldwide economic contraction.

"The coronacrisis ? or more precisely, the response to that crisis ? represents a physical (as opposed to financial) constraint on economic activity that is unprecedented in postwar history," the investment bank said in a note to its clients published late on Sunday.

It sees the real GDP in advanced economies contracting "very sharply" in the second quarter, including a 24% drop in the United States, a whopping two-and-a-half times as large as the previous postwar record.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan, editing by Karin Strohecker)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:42aApple scraps curbs on online buyers of iPhones amid virus outbreak
RE
03:41aDollar up but doubts about U.S. stimulus vote narrow gains
RE
03:38aShell lowers 2020 capex, suspends share buyback
RE
03:37aGoldman Sachs sees 1% drop in global GDP due to 'coronacrisis'
RE
03:33aSoftBank to raise $41 billion to expand share buyback, cut debt
RE
03:28aSoftBank to raise $41 billion to expand share buyback, cut debt
RE
03:28aDashboard of Japan stocks with a stake in successful Tokyo Olympics
RE
03:26aBritain brings in emergency measures to prop up rail network
RE
03:24aPhilippine central bank approves $5.8 billion government support amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
03:16aEuropean stock index futures slump as coronavirus worries deepen
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : LONDON BRENT OIL : Brent crude extends fall as coronavirus shutdowns sap demand
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Statement on Access to Remdesivir Outside of Clinical Trials
3WAVESTONE : COVID-19: An update from Wavestone
4Airbus says plants to reopen at slower production rate
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell acts to reinforce business resilience and financial strength

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group