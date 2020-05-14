Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Goldman Sachs to buy boutique wealth management custodian Folio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 10:12pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the NYSE in New York

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall

Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to buy a boutique wealth management custodian and technology company called Folio Financial Inc for an undisclosed amount of money, according to a letter that Folio sent to its customers on Thursday and was viewed by Reuters.

Folio would be the second wealth management company Goldman has acquired in two years, following United Capital in 2019, and it fulfills Chief Executive David Solomon's goals to build out the bank's other businesses.

A Goldman Sachs spokesman confirmed plans for the acquisition and the contents of the letter but declined to comment further. Both companies declined to comment on the price of the acquisition, saying it was not material information for investors. Typically, companies are required to disclose to investors the price paid for acquisitions on deals worth more than $500 million.

Based in McLean, Virginia, Folio has roughly 160 employees and $11 billion in assets under custody for registered investment advisers, or RIAs. RIAs are independent, often smaller wealth management firms that sell investment products from a number of financial services providers, rather than from one bank or fund company.

Wealth management firms are required to custody, or keep, clients' money at a third-party financial institutions to make sure it is safe, and they pay that third party a fee.

Goldman has made investment products and funds for RIAs, as well as operated several RIAs in its asset management business for years. The Folio acquisition will build out the services Goldman already provides, and give it access to Folio's technology, as well as the ability to earn fees from being the custodian of assets for other firms.

By joining Goldman, Folio said it gains a global audience to market its investment technology to, a long-term goal of the firm, Folio Chief Executive Steven Wallman wrote in the letter to customers.

The execution, clearing and custody business would be incorporated into Goldman's global markets division. Folio also has a few RIA firms, which will join Goldman's consumer and investment management division.

Several of Folio's RIAs focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing strategies, an area of investment expertise that Goldman has been building out in recent years.

The deal, which was in the works since mid-2019, is subject to regulatory approval. The companies hope to finalize it by the end of the third quarter, according to the letter.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q.S.C. 0.66% 0.457 End-of-day quote.0.66%
MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS CO.,LTD. -1.49% 991 End-of-day quote.-4.34%
RIAS A/S -1.83% 430 Delayed Quote.-9.65%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.54% 174.45 Delayed Quote.-25.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:47pChina property investment rebounds in April as economy reopens, sales decline eases
RE
10:45pChina's factory output posts first increase for 2020 but consumption still weak
RE
10:45pChina's factory output posts first increase for 2020 but consumption still weak
RE
10:39pChina's Property Investment Improved in April
DJ
10:30pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : The Performance of National Economy Continued to Improve with Major Indicators Manifesting Positive Changes in April
PU
10:27pChina central bank surprises by keeping MLF rate steady, focus now on next week's LPR
RE
10:25pChina Industrial Production Rebounds
DJ
10:22pCorrection to Coronavirus Cure Investing Article
DJ
10:15pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation，May 1-10,2020
PU
10:12pGoldman Sachs to buy boutique wealth management custodian Folio
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Taiwan's TSMC announces $12 billion U.S. chip factory
2CHORUS AVIATION INC. : CHORUS AVIATION : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Update on COVID-19..
3COVID-19 / MMR VACCINE PREPRINT AVAILABLE: World Organization Has Completed Its Research
4NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC. : NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES : to Present at the RBC Capital Markets 2020 Global Heal..
5AIA GROUP LIMITED : AIA : New-Business Value Fell 27% in 1Q on Virus Hit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group