Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Goldman in talks with Amazon to offer small business loans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/03/2020 | 10:34am EST
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is in advanced talks with Amazon.com Inc to offer small- and medium-sized businesses loans in the United States on the e-commerce giant's lending platform, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The project could go live as soon as March, the FT reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. https://on.ft.com/3b8PHDJ

Goldman and Apple Inc in March rolled out a virtual credit card to help build out the Wall Street bank's consumer business, which also consists of its online bank Marcus.

The Marcus consumer banking brand was launched in 2015 to even out volatile results from businesses such as trading and investment banking.

During Goldman's investor day last week, Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said Marcus was looking to capture business from smaller lenders who may have less resources to invest in offering better digital services.

Goldman and Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on the FT report.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya and C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 1.97% 2039.2 Delayed Quote.8.71%
APPLE INC. 0.72% 312.135 Delayed Quote.5.40%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 1.78% 242.05 Delayed Quote.3.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:41aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : On the road to climate neutral cities
PU
10:41aPAPOUTSANIS : Consumer Price Index
PU
10:41aBEOWULF MINING : *Correction* Management Update on Kallak
PU
10:41aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Kelvin Dushnisky at the 2020 Mining Indaba (3.5m)
PU
10:41aHANSTEEN : Form 8.3 -Hansteen Holdings PLC
PU
10:41aPAPOUTSANIS S A : Announcement 840/2020 (no English translation available)
PU
10:40aBIOFRONTERA AG : Correction of a release from 03/02/2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:39aBest's Review Examines Insurance Education
BU
10:39aPawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Important February 7 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against  X Financial– XYF
GL
10:38aWHAT BRITAIN WANTS : Johnson outlines post-Brexit trade deal
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Virus fears wipe $393 billion off China's stock market despite government support moves
2Worldline's $8.7 billionico deal to create European payments leader
3LG CHEM LTD : China's CATL signs battery supply agreement with Tesla
4JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer to cut 300 jobs after 2019 profit drop
5MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : MIZUHO FINANCIAL : Change of Executive Officer(PDF/56KB)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group