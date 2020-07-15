Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Goldman profit blows past estimates on trading surge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 09:22am EDT
The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Goldman Sachs Group Inc's trading revenue nearly doubled in the huge swings in stock and bond markets in the second quarter, helping the bank soar past estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc's trading revenue nearly doubled in the huge swings in stock and bond markets in the second quarter, helping the bank soar past estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday.

The bank's shares jumped nearly 6% as it posted a 93% surge in revenue in its trading business, including its best results in a decade in both equities and fixed income, commodities and currencies (FICC) trading.

Unlike bigger rivals JPMorgan and Citigroup, Goldman has minimal exposure to consumer loans that may go bad and is heavily reliant on trading, shielding it somewhat from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goldman used a substantial amount of the money it generated from capital markets to bolster its capital levels and put money aside for possible legal settlements related to the 1MDB scandal.

Excluding those items, the bank might have earned $11.79 per share, Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski said. It reported earnings per share of $6.26 for the second quarter, which was nearly double the average analyst estimate of $3.78, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

The results showed the power of Goldman's trading business when times are good, but also raised questions about how the bank might have generated that income in lieu of the recent capital markets boom.

"The quarter couldn't have come at a better time for Goldman Sachs," Evercore ISI analyst Glenn Schorr wrote in a note to clients.

Investment banking revenue, which includes underwriting, jumped 36%, driven primarily by a flurry of initial public offerings (IPOs) during the quarter, as capital markets saw a stunning revival.

Three of Goldman's four main reporting lines posted higher revenue, with overall revenue jumping by 41% to $13.30 billion and comfortably beating estimates.

It set aside $1.6 billion for loans that could potentially go bad, up from $937 million in the prior quarter. In addition, the bank stashed away an additional $945 million for litigation and regulatory proceedings.

The bank continues to engage in discussions with regulators in the United States and Malaysia on possible settlements related to the role it played in the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund scandal.

Goldman said this increased provision reduced its annualized return on equity by 4.5 percentage points in the second quarter.

It reported a return on equity (ROE) of 11.1% for the quarter and return on tangible common equity (ROTE) of 11.8%, two key measures of profitability. Goldman said in January it aims to deliver a 13% return on equity and over 14% return on tangible equity within the next three years.

The bank's net earnings applicable to common shareholders rose 2% to $2.25 billion in the quarter ended June 30.

Rival Morgan Stanley reports quarterly results on Thursday.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Dilts in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

By Anirban Sen and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EVERCORE INC. 0.23% 55.48 Delayed Quote.-25.79%
OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC. 1.37% 22.22 Delayed Quote.-19.14%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 2.46% 214.01 Delayed Quote.-6.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:33aU.S. manufacturing output increases more than expected in June
RE
09:31aU.S. import prices post biggest gain in more than eight years
RE
09:29aCHINA WARNS UK : 'Dumping' Huawei will cost you
RE
09:26aBACK-TO-SCHOOL SALES TO HIT $102 BILLION AS LAPTOP BUYS SURGE : Nrf
RE
09:22aGoldman profit blows past estimates on trading surge
RE
09:19aAs virus-wary shoppers opt for online purchases, retailers pay the price
RE
09:18aCanada Factory Sales Jump 10.7% in May -- Update
DJ
09:17aChipotle plans on hiring 10,000 workers to support drive-thru expansion
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
2Greystone Provides $10.5 Million Fannie Mae DUS® Loan to Refinance Affordable Housing in Minnesota
3Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 - Banana Flour Market 2020-2024 | Increase in Product..
4UNITEDHEALTH GROUP : UNITEDHEALTH : Thinking about trading stock or options in Moderna Inc, Vaxart Inc, MGM Re..
5VIVINT SOLAR, INC. : VIVINT SOLAR : Thinking about buying stock in Moleculin Biotech, VBI Vaccines, Rigel Phar..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group