Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Goldman ranks as top activism defense firm, beating Morgan Stanley

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/06/2020 | 08:38pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Goldman Sachs ranked as the top adviser to companies targeted by activist investors in 2019, dethroning Morgan Stanley, which had held the top spot for three straight years, according to Refinitiv data published on Friday.

In 2019 Goldman advised on 48 campaigns to capture the top spot while Morgan Stanley advised on 37 campaigns, the data shows.

Goldman worked on some of the year's biggest campaigns, helping defend Sony against hedge fund Third Point, AT&T against Elliott Management, and eBay against Elliott and Starboard Value.

In 2018, the two New York-based investment banks advised on roughly the same number of campaigns each with Morgan Stanley having been involved in 33, compared with Goldman Sachs' 32, Refinitiv data shows.

Spotlight Advisors, founded by Greg Taxin, a lawyer who worked as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Securities, captured the No. 3 spot last year with 31 campaigns.

Spotlight works for both companies and activists, while most banks work only for corporations.

Lazard and Evercore followed on the list with 10 and 9 campaigns, respectively. Both banks worked on more deals in 2018, with Lazard having handled 16 engagements and Evercore having handled 18, Refinitiv data shows.

League tables are compiled by various providers and are often used as data points in trying to woo new clients. But they seldom tell the entire story, bankers have said, noting that discrepancies can arise because many companies fend off activists privately and ask their advisers to stay silent about their involvement.

Activists mounted 400 campaigns last year pushing companies to spin off divisions, put themselves up for sale or give them board seats. The number represents a 21% decline from campaigns mounted in 2018, but activists also went after big companies like AT&T, which were long thought to be out of activists' reach.

Consumer cyclical companies were the most heavily targeted last year, Refinitiv said, with 68 campaigns in the sector.

Elliott Management ranked as the busiest activist, having launched 13 campaigns in 2019.

Okapi Partners and Innisfree were the top proxy solicitors, firms hired to gather shareholders' votes, while Olshan Frome Wolosky beat out two competitors to rank as the busiest law firm with 86 mandates working for activists.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

Stocks treated in this article : eBay Inc., Sony Corporation
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EBAY INC. -2.23% 36.39 Delayed Quote.0.78%
SONY CORPORATION 1.73% 6929 End-of-day quote.0.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48aChina January-February exports tumble, imports slow as coronavirus batters trade and business
RE
01:41aSouth Korea's coronavirus cases rise to 6,767 with most cases traced to church
RE
01:41aChina reports almost all new infections outside Wuhan originated abroad
RE
01:38aEthiopian draft report blames Boeing for 737 MAX plane crash - sources
RE
01:37aChina's January-February trade surplus with U.S. falls to $25.37 billion
RE
01:37aETHIOPIAN DRAFT REPORT BLAMES BOEING FOR 737 MAX PLANE CRASH : sources
RE
01:35aChina's Exports Plunge Amid Coronavirus Epidemic
DJ
01:33aSTEWART SHOPS : Adds a Supercharging Station in Chestertown!
PU
01:22aChina January-February iron ore imports rise on firm demand despite virus disruption
RE
12:55aAfghanistan's confirmed coronavirus cases rises to four - health ministry spokesman
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors look for buys as virus fears crush travel sto..
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : Factbox - Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
3Wolfpack Brands Corporation Announces Name Change to "Wolf's Den Capital Corp."
4AMGEN INC. : AMGEN : Update Regarding COVID-19
5BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. - NOTICE TO THE MARKET: Filing of Form 20-F

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group