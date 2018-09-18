Goldmoney Announces Update Relating to Menē Inc.

Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) (“Goldmoney”), a precious metal
financial service and technology company provides the following update
in connection with its 35% shareholding in the luxury e-commerce jewelry
company Menē Inc. (“Menē”), as previously announced on June 15,
2017 and December 1, 2017.
Conditional Approval and Submission to Shareholders for Approval
Goldmoney is pleased to announce that Menē has received conditional
approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) for the
proposed reverse take-over transaction between Menē and Amador Gold
Corp. (“Amador”), subject to the satisfaction of certain
conditions, including obtaining shareholders’ approval for the
transaction from both Menē and Amador and final acceptance from the
Exchange. Upon completion of the reverse take-over transaction, the
subordinate voting shares (“Class B Shares”) of Menē will be
listed on the TSXV under the stock symbol: MENE as early as October 2018.
Spinning off Goldmoney Inc. Stake in Menē to Shareholders
As part of its long-term spin-off strategy disclosed in its December 1,
2017 press release, the Board of Directors of Goldmoney Inc. may choose
to complete a return of stated capital by distributing its currently
held Menē Class B Shares, in whole or in part, to shareholders of
Goldmoney on a pro rata basis. At the next annual and special meeting of
shareholders to be held on October 1, 2018, the shareholders of
Goldmoney will be asked to vote on a special resolution to authorize
Goldmoney to reduce its stated capital by distributing Class B shares in
the capital of Menē that Goldmoney owns on a pro rata basis to all
shareholders of Goldmoney (the “Return of Stated Capital Shares”)
from time to time. This resolution will permit Goldmoney Inc. to
complete such distributions in the future as shares of MENE begin to
trade.
The Return of Stated Capital Shares is subject to the receipt of all
required regulatory approvals by Goldmoney, approval of the shareholders
of Goldmoney and the completion of the reverse take-over transaction
between Menē and Amador. The Board of Goldmoney may in its sole
discretion decide not to proceed with the Return of Stated Capital
Shares and there is no guarantee the Return of Stated Capital Shares
will occur. Further details regarding the Return of Stated Capital
Shares can be found in Goldmoney’s management information circular dated
August 27, 2018, which has been filed with applicable securities
regulatory authorities and can be accessed at www.sedar.com.
About Goldmoney Inc.
Goldmoney Inc., a financial service company traded on the Toronto Stock
Exchange (TSX:XAU), is a global leader in precious metal investment
services and the world’s largest precious metals payment network.
Safeguarding nearly $2 billion in assets for clients located in more
than 150 countries, Goldmoney is focused on a singular mission to make
precious metals-backed savings accessible to all. Powered by Goldmoney’s
patented technology, the Goldmoney® Holding is an online account that
enables clients to invest, earn, or spend gold, silver, platinum,
palladium and cryptocurrencies that are securely stored in insured
vaults in seven countries. All bullion assets are fully allocated and
physically redeemable property. Goldmoney Wealth Limited is regulated by
the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) as a Money Services
Business. Goldmoney Network is a reporting entity to the Financial
Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), and is
registered with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) in the
U.S. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.
About Menē Inc.
Menē crafts pure 24 karat gold and platinum jewelry that is
transparently sold by gram weight. Through Mene.com customers
may buy jewelry, monitor the value of their collection over time, and
sell or exchange their pieces by gram weight at prevailing market
prices. Menē was founded by Roy Sebag and Diana Widmaier Picasso with a
mission to restore the relationship between jewelry and savings. Menē
empowers consumers by marrying innovative technology, timeless design,
and pure precious metals to create pieces which endure as a store of
value. For more information about Menē, visit: mene.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains or refers to certain forward-looking
information. Forward-looking information can often be identified by
forward-looking words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”,
“intend”, “estimate”, “may”, “potential” and “will” or similar words
suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans,
objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or
performance. All information other than information regarding historical
fact, which addresses activities, events or developments that the
Goldmoney Inc. (the “Company”) believes, expects or anticipates will or
may occur in the future, is forward-looking information. Forward-looking
information does not constitute historical fact but reflects the current
expectations the Company regarding future results or events based on
information that is currently available. By their nature,
forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and
unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that
contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts,
projections and other forward-looking information will not occur.
Such forward-looking information in this release speak only as of the
date hereof.
Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited
to, statements with respect to: service times for transactions on the
Goldmoney network; growth of the Company’s business, expected results of
operations, and the market for the Company’s products and services and
competitive conditions. This forward-looking information is based on
reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the
time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties
and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or
achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future
results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such
forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: the
Company’s operating history; history of operating losses; future capital
needs and uncertainty of additional financing; fluctuations in the
market price of the Company’s common shares; the effect of government
regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; legal and
regulatory change and uncertainty; jurisdictional factors associated
with international operations; foreign restrictions on the Company’s
operations; product development and rapid technological change;
dependence on technical infrastructure; protection of intellectual
property; use and storage of personal information and compliance with
privacy laws; network security risks; risk of system failure or
inadequacy; the Company’s ability to manage rapid growth; competition;
effectiveness of the Company’s risk management and internal controls;
use of the Company’s services for improper or illegal purposes;
uninsured and underinsured losses; theft & risk of physical harm to
personnel; precious metal trading risks; and volatility of precious
metals prices & public interest in precious metals investment; and those
risks set out in the Company’s most recently filed annual information
form, available on SEDAR . Although the Company has attempted to
identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be
as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that
such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future
events could differ materially from those anticipated in such
statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on
forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to
update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by
law.
