Goldmoney Announces Update Relating to Menē Inc.

Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) (“Goldmoney”), a precious metal financial service and technology company provides the following update in connection with its 35% shareholding in the luxury e-commerce jewelry company Menē Inc. (“Menē”), as previously announced on June 15, 2017 and December 1, 2017.

Conditional Approval and Submission to Shareholders for Approval

Goldmoney is pleased to announce that Menē has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) for the proposed reverse take-over transaction between Menē and Amador Gold Corp. (“Amador”), subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including obtaining shareholders’ approval for the transaction from both Menē and Amador and final acceptance from the Exchange. Upon completion of the reverse take-over transaction, the subordinate voting shares (“Class B Shares”) of Menē will be listed on the TSXV under the stock symbol: MENE as early as October 2018.

Spinning off Goldmoney Inc. Stake in Menē to Shareholders

As part of its long-term spin-off strategy disclosed in its December 1, 2017 press release, the Board of Directors of Goldmoney Inc. may choose to complete a return of stated capital by distributing its currently held Menē Class B Shares, in whole or in part, to shareholders of Goldmoney on a pro rata basis. At the next annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on October 1, 2018, the shareholders of Goldmoney will be asked to vote on a special resolution to authorize Goldmoney to reduce its stated capital by distributing Class B shares in the capital of Menē that Goldmoney owns on a pro rata basis to all shareholders of Goldmoney (the “Return of Stated Capital Shares”) from time to time. This resolution will permit Goldmoney Inc. to complete such distributions in the future as shares of MENE begin to trade.

The Return of Stated Capital Shares is subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals by Goldmoney, approval of the shareholders of Goldmoney and the completion of the reverse take-over transaction between Menē and Amador. The Board of Goldmoney may in its sole discretion decide not to proceed with the Return of Stated Capital Shares and there is no guarantee the Return of Stated Capital Shares will occur. Further details regarding the Return of Stated Capital Shares can be found in Goldmoney’s management information circular dated August 27, 2018, which has been filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities and can be accessed at www.sedar.com.

About Goldmoney Inc.

Goldmoney Inc., a financial service company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:XAU), is a global leader in precious metal investment services and the world’s largest precious metals payment network. Safeguarding nearly $2 billion in assets for clients located in more than 150 countries, Goldmoney is focused on a singular mission to make precious metals-backed savings accessible to all. Powered by Goldmoney’s patented technology, the Goldmoney® Holding is an online account that enables clients to invest, earn, or spend gold, silver, platinum, palladium and cryptocurrencies that are securely stored in insured vaults in seven countries. All bullion assets are fully allocated and physically redeemable property. Goldmoney Wealth Limited is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) as a Money Services Business. Goldmoney Network is a reporting entity to the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), and is registered with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) in the U.S. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.

About Menē Inc.

Menē crafts pure 24 karat gold and platinum jewelry that is transparently sold by gram weight. Through Mene.com customers may buy jewelry, monitor the value of their collection over time, and sell or exchange their pieces by gram weight at prevailing market prices. Menē was founded by Roy Sebag and Diana Widmaier Picasso with a mission to restore the relationship between jewelry and savings. Menē empowers consumers by marrying innovative technology, timeless design, and pure precious metals to create pieces which endure as a store of value. For more information about Menē, visit: mene.com.

