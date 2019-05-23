Goldmoney Inc. Publishes White Paper: “Drop Gold and The Myths We're Told”

Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) (“Goldmoney”) (“the Company”), a
precious metal financial service and technology company, today announced
the release of a new white paper by Goldmoney CEO Roy Sebag: “Drop
Gold and The Myths We’re Told – A Naturalist’s Exposition of Gold’s
Manifest Superiority to Bitcoin as Money”.
The white paper addresses recent statements and representations made by
Grayscale Investments, LLC (“Grayscale”) and its principal, Barry
Silbert, through an advertorial campaign entitled: “DropGold”. The paper
examines the natural properties of bitcoin and gold and highlights
several proofs for why gold is superior to bitcoin as money.
1. Bitcoin, far from being weightless or virtual, is in actuality
physically heavier than gold.
2. Bitcoin occupies more volumetric
space than gold.
3. Gold is more value dense than bitcoin.
4.
Bitcoin needs gold to exist, gold doesn’t need bitcoin to exist.
“It is my hope that the Bitcoin community will embrace this research and
a shared understanding that the gold and cryptocurrency communities
should be working together rather than against each other as we march
towards the inevitable demise of the fiat currency system,” said Roy
Sebag, CEO of Goldmoney.
View the white paper: “Drop
Gold and The Myths We’re Told – A Naturalist’s Exposition of Gold’s
Manifest Superiority to Bitcoin as Money”.
About Goldmoney Inc.
Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) is a precious metal focused company that
safeguards $1.8 billion of assets owned by clients located in over 150
countries. The company’s activities include: sale and purchase of
precious metals and their storage through Goldmoney.com, online jewelry
retailing through Mene.com (TSX-V: MENE), coin and bar sales and
purchases through SchiffGold.com, and gold and silver collateralized
lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com. Through these
businesses Goldmoney provides its shareholders with long-term exposure
to the precious metals. For more information about Goldmoney, visit
goldmoney.com.
