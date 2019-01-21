Log in
Golf For Blind, Inc., a registered Florida Corporation, will be dissolved in March, 2019

01/21/2019 | 01:05pm EST

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla., Jan 21, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Golf For Blind, Inc., a registered Florida Corporation, will be dissolved in March, 2019. The GOLF shot measurement and scoring technology (Advanced Range Performance Measurement Systems) developed by George Nauck, dba. Encore Golf in the mid 90's, is the basis for Golf For Blind Inc. and its web presence GolfForBlind.org, established to employ the systems to facilitate the use of golf sports as physical and mental therapy for the blind, as well as other disabled.

Golf For Blind, Inc. is unable to request a V.A. Adaptive Sports Grant because PGA of America executed a memo of understanding with the Department of Veterans Affairs that allows only PGA to fund veterans adaptive golf programs. Although The PGA of America operates adaptive golf programs for disabled veterans across America, PGA of America has not come forward to help fund the Golf For Blind efforts of Golf For Blind, Inc.

Costs and efforts to maintain GolfForBlind.org and to promote Golf For Blind, Inc. have far exceeded revenue.

Since it is firmly believed that the Biblical last days and rapture of the church as prophesied are upon us, Golf For Blind Inc. management is diverting full attention to Christian Gospel Ministries.

Any contributions made to the corporation directly through golfforblind.org website or direct contact will be used for reimbursement of expenses previously incurred in the effort to bring Advanced Range Performance Measurement systems to programs for the blind on golf ranges. These restored monies will enable the founder and officers to further support Christian Gospel Ministries which are reaching out worldwide.

It has been an honor for us to develop technologies in support of golf and "for the good of the game" for more than two decades, but NOW there are more important things to occupy our efforts.

As we currently have an adequate living, monies donated up to our out-of-pocket investment will ultimately be distributed to Christian Ministries to include:
* Voice of The Martyrs (persecution.com)
* Zola Levitt Ministries (levitt.com)
* Les Feldick Ministries (lesfeldick.org)
* Lighthouse Ministries (lighthousemin.org)
* Southwest Radio Church (swrc.com)
* Behold Israel (beholdisrael.org)
* King James Bible Society

Should our receipts exceed the out-of-pocket costs developing and promoting Golf For Blind, overage will be split between:
* United States Blind Golf Association (usblindgolf.com) and
* Blinded Veterans Association (bva.org)

Golf For Blind, Inc. has not applied for nor received IRS 501(c)(3) status, and contributions may not be tax deductible.

Media Contact:
Golfforblind.org (contact us page)
George Nauck
638 La Jolla Ave., Sun City Center, FL 33573
(863) 450-7902
gsnauck@aol.com

News Source: Golf For Blind Inc

Related link: https://golfforblind.org/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/golf-for-blind-inc-a-registered-florida-corporation-will-be-dissolved-in-march-2019/
