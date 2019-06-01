Golf Life Navigators :' Private Clubs Marketplace Expands Access Opportunities

Golf
Life Navigators (GLN) – the world’s only virtual marketplace for
consumer-to-club connections – has unveiled the next generation of its
marketplace designed to offer unprecedented flexibility and access to
its platform for clubs seeking exposure and connection with highly
qualified consumers looking for the right private golf club for their
lifestyle.
The updated GLN marketplace now offers three levels of participation to
provide clubs with an experience tailored to their membership
recruitment needs:
Marketplace Entry – Free for all clubs, “Marketplace Entry” offers
exposure to thousands of golfers actively seeking their ideal golf club
membership. Participating clubs can be matched to consumers completing
the ProGuide3 Golf Lifestyle Questionnaire and will be
notified when each best match occurs. Clubs simply fill out a brief
questionnaire providing details on their property and the membership
opportunities available.
Marketplace Link – In addition to the benefits offered by
Marketplace Entry, “Marketplace Link” expands the club’s reach to the
golfers intent on discovering their ideal golf club membership on GolfLifeNavigators.com
by featuring direct links to the club’s website. Clubs can choose to
participate in this marketplace level for just $49 per month.
Marketplace Pro – “Marketplace Pro” is the most robust
consumer marketing platform for private clubs available today. This
level includes enhanced versions of all the features above as well as
comprehensive insights into consumer motivating factors and industry
trends. Included are monthly reports of “best-matches” and lead
qualifying. Clubs will also receive access to weekly sales training
sessions and inclusions in GLN’s Featured Clubs Friday newsletter.
Pricing is based on the club’s particular market and ranges from $99 to
$355 per month.
“The Golf Life Navigators marketplace has been established as the
premier destination for consumers looking for a simple and effortless
way to identify the club and golf membership that best fits their unique
lifestyles,” says Jason Becker, GLN CEO. “The byproduct of such a
consumer centric marketplace has also allowed us to build the industry’s
first database of trends and purchasing habits which will help clubs
make smart and informed decisions along with growing their membership.”
“For decades, the private club industry has lacked a mechanism for
helping clubs connect with qualified potential members interested in
their market and Golf Life Navigators is now filling that gap,” says
Jeff Foster, senior vice president, GOLFNOW and Emerging Businesses,
GOLF. “The partnership we’ve established between Golf Live Navigators
and GOLF Advisor uses that next-level technology and adds great content,
marketing and services to not only help prospective members find their
optimal golfing lifestyle but also clubs to stay competitive in an
ever-evolving landscape.”
About Golf Life Navigators
Based in South Florida with active presence across the U.S., GLN
efficiently eases the process of determining the precise golf and
country club membership choices for golfers looking to retire, relocate
or engage in the “snowbird” life. Created in 2014 by grass-root PGA
Professionals, club managers and membership directors, GLN guides
discerning golfers, club seekers and property buyers through an in-depth
analysis and insights befitting their unique lifestyle desires and
budgets. The company has two complimentary organizations: Golf Life
Properties, the in-house real-estate brokerage specializing in golf
course homes and real estate communities, and Golf Life Analytics, owner
of an immense catalog of golf club and community data. More information: www.GolfLifeNavigators.com,
800.447.8707.
