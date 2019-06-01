Golf Life Navigators :' Private Clubs Marketplace Expands Access Opportunities

Golf Life Navigators (GLN) – the world’s only virtual marketplace for consumer-to-club connections – has unveiled the next generation of its marketplace designed to offer unprecedented flexibility and access to its platform for clubs seeking exposure and connection with highly qualified consumers looking for the right private golf club for their lifestyle.

The updated GLN marketplace now offers three levels of participation to provide clubs with an experience tailored to their membership recruitment needs:

Marketplace Entry – Free for all clubs, “Marketplace Entry” offers exposure to thousands of golfers actively seeking their ideal golf club membership. Participating clubs can be matched to consumers completing the ProGuide3 Golf Lifestyle Questionnaire and will be notified when each best match occurs. Clubs simply fill out a brief questionnaire providing details on their property and the membership opportunities available.

Marketplace Link – In addition to the benefits offered by Marketplace Entry, “Marketplace Link” expands the club’s reach to the golfers intent on discovering their ideal golf club membership on GolfLifeNavigators.com by featuring direct links to the club’s website. Clubs can choose to participate in this marketplace level for just $49 per month.

Marketplace Pro – “Marketplace Pro” is the most robust consumer marketing platform for private clubs available today. This level includes enhanced versions of all the features above as well as comprehensive insights into consumer motivating factors and industry trends. Included are monthly reports of “best-matches” and lead qualifying. Clubs will also receive access to weekly sales training sessions and inclusions in GLN’s Featured Clubs Friday newsletter. Pricing is based on the club’s particular market and ranges from $99 to $355 per month.

“The Golf Life Navigators marketplace has been established as the premier destination for consumers looking for a simple and effortless way to identify the club and golf membership that best fits their unique lifestyles,” says Jason Becker, GLN CEO. “The byproduct of such a consumer centric marketplace has also allowed us to build the industry’s first database of trends and purchasing habits which will help clubs make smart and informed decisions along with growing their membership.”

“For decades, the private club industry has lacked a mechanism for helping clubs connect with qualified potential members interested in their market and Golf Life Navigators is now filling that gap,” says Jeff Foster, senior vice president, GOLFNOW and Emerging Businesses, GOLF. “The partnership we’ve established between Golf Live Navigators and GOLF Advisor uses that next-level technology and adds great content, marketing and services to not only help prospective members find their optimal golfing lifestyle but also clubs to stay competitive in an ever-evolving landscape.”

About Golf Life Navigators

Based in South Florida with active presence across the U.S., GLN efficiently eases the process of determining the precise golf and country club membership choices for golfers looking to retire, relocate or engage in the “snowbird” life. Created in 2014 by grass-root PGA Professionals, club managers and membership directors, GLN guides discerning golfers, club seekers and property buyers through an in-depth analysis and insights befitting their unique lifestyle desires and budgets. The company has two complimentary organizations: Golf Life Properties, the in-house real-estate brokerage specializing in golf course homes and real estate communities, and Golf Life Analytics, owner of an immense catalog of golf club and community data. More information: www.GolfLifeNavigators.com, 800.447.8707.

