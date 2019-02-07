Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Golf - Mickelson hits every fairway for first time in two decades

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 07:44pm EST
The 2018 Ryder Cup

(Reuters) - Phil Mickelson on Thursday did something he had not managed in more than two decades when he hit every fairway in the first round at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in northern California.

The unusually accurate driving helped the five-times major champion to a six-under-par 65 at Monterey Peninsula, one of three courses used at the event.

Mickelson trailed American leaders Brian Gay and Scott Langley, who also played at Monterey, by one stroke.

"I think history was made as far as my career. I don't think I've ever done that before, certainly not in competition, so that was a bit milestone for me," said Mickelson, who could be excused for his fading memory.

The last time he hit every fairway in a PGA Tour event was at Torrey Pines back in 1998, according to the Tour.

It was not just Mickelson's driver that was working.

"I putted very well, too," said the lefthander.

"My speed was off. I ran a number of putts by but I made a lot of them coming back and made a lot of short ones.

"I was even through five holes and then I made a nice little run. This was a day we had great weather, courses were very 'scoreable', so you needed to take advantage of that."

Pebble Beach is a happy hunting ground for the 48-year-old, who has won the event four times.

Most of the good scores came at Monterey Peninsula, which yielded a lower average than Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill.

South Korean Kim Si-woo had the best score at Pebble, a 66, while American Cody Gribble was best at Spyglass, also 66.

Everyone in the field plays each of the three courses, before the cut is made for the final round at Pebble.

Most of the big names on Thursday were at Monterey, where Australian Jason Day matched Mickelson's 65, while Americans Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth fired 66.

Day, Johnson and Spieth are all part of the world number one club. Mickelson is not, though he has won more majors of currently active players than anyone other than Tiger Woods.

"I'm pleased with it (but) I definitely left some shots out there," said Johnson, four days removed from victory at the European Tour's Saudi International.

Spieth was even at the turn but ran in five birdies coming home.

"I'm really happy about the back nine. The putts went in instead of missing," he said.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ian Ransom)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:05pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Tax Treaties Covered by the Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS will be Increased
PU
09:05pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Announcement of 10-year Inflation-Indexed JGBs to Be Issued in February
PU
08:40pProtests to Hit CBS Friday Over Big Boi Super Bowl Fur Fiasco!
SE
08:35pOil dips on global economy jitters, but OPEC output cuts offer some support
RE
08:32pNIKKEI 225 : Asia stocks slip on renewed anxiety over trade, growth outlook
RE
08:15pUK firms hire fewer permanent staff for first time since 2016 - REC
RE
07:55pNORMA TORRES : Torres, Engel Introduce Bill to Block Trump Administration Proposal to Deregulate Firearm Exports
PU
07:53pDOLLAR INDEX : firms, Aussie weakens as fresh growth worries prop up safe havens
RE
07:46pFed's Bullard Reiterates There's No Need to Raise Rates Again
DJ
07:44pGolf - Mickelson hits every fairway for first time in two decades
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
2Renault to alert prosecutors over ex-CEO Ghosn's wedding costs
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault to alert prosecutors over ex-CEO Ghosn's wedding costs
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J becomes first drugmaker to add prices to television ads
5EXCLUSIVE: Dell explores sale of cybersecurity company SecureWorks - sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.