Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Golf Push and Pull Cart Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Premiumization Through Product Innovation to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 05:01am EDT

The golf push and pull cart market is expected to grow by USD 116.41 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005045/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Golf Push and Pull Cart Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Golf Push and Pull Cart Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic - Request a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Vendors in the market are introducing new technologies in their offerings to increase their market share and customer base. For example, some vendors are introducing premium remote-controlled battery-based carts to improve convenience for golfers. Also, the use of robotic concepts, motion sensors, and additional accessories is leading to the premiumization of golf carts. Some of the accessories include sand dispensers, GPS holders, carrying bags, and remote-control clip hangers. The introduction of such innovative and premium features is crucial in attracting consumer interest and will drive the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44476

As per Technavio, the increase in the number of golf courses will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Golf Push and Pull Cart Market: Increase in the Number of Golf Courses

The market has witnessed a substantial increase in the number of golf courses over the years. Currently, there are more than 30,000 golf facilities across the world and 70% of them are open to the public. In addition, more than 200 golf courses are under construction and 300 are in the planning stage. Also, the sports industry is witnessing a surge in the number of golf tournaments across the world. These factors will have a positive impact on the growth of the global golf push and pull carts market during the forecast period.

“Push and pull carts with seating facility and the growing preference for owning carts over renting will further boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Golf Push and Pull Cart Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the golf push and pull cart market by product (Manual carts and Electric carts), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and end-user (Commercial and Non-commercial).

The North American region led the golf push and pull cart market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the rise in the participation in golf by the millennial population in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:37aTENAGA NASIONAL : Employees provident fund board reference no cs2-24082020-00043
PU
05:37aCNMC GOLDMINE : Minutes Of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
05:37aCNMC GOLDMINE : Minutes Of Annual General Meeting
PU
05:37aWANG ON PROPERTIES : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on 24 august 2020
PU
05:37aAUDIENCE : Canale 5, ascolti record per "paris saint germain-bayern monaco" che domina la prima serata con il 29.3% di share e 5.654.000 spettatori
PU
05:34aTotal and Mozambique sign security pact for $20 bln natural gas project
RE
05:32aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
05:31aImpact to become major shareholder in Africa Energy Corp
PU
05:31aE BON : Major transaction - acquisition of the property
PU
05:31aJINHUI : Update Announcement on Discloseable Transaction in relation to Co-investment in Property
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : Australia's Fortescue posts record profit as chairman gains $800 mln
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : innovation team moves to Berlin-based fintech
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: ByteDance investors seek to use stakes to finance TikTok bid - sources
4MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Australia's Afterpay buys Spanish firm to expand into Europe, shares le..
5SACYR, S.A. : SACYR S A : is awarded construction of the second runway for Jorge Chavez International Airport ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group