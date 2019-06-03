Log in
Golf: Suspended Haney says he was right about 'Lee' win at U.S. Open

06/03/2019 | 12:14am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Woods of the U.S. walks off the driving range with his swing coach Haney before his practice round for the 2010 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods's former instructor Hank Haney, who was suspended from a golf radio slot last week, has said Lee Jeong-eun's U.S. Open victory had backed up his controversial comment about Korean players on the women's tour.

Lee became the ninth South Korean to win the women's major on Sunday in just over 20 years, claiming a two-stroke victory over compatriot Ryu So-yeon and Americans Angel Yin and Lexi Thompson.

Haney was suspended after he said on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio that a "Korean" would win the women's major.

"I couldn't name you six players on the LPGA Tour," Haney said. "Maybe I could. Well... I'd go with Lee. If I didn't have to name a first name, I'd get a bunch of them right."

After Lee's win on Sunday, Haney said his tip was based on facts.

"My prediction that a Korean woman would be atop the leaderboard at the Women's US Open was based on statistics and facts," he said in a post on Twitter.

"Korean women are absolutely dominating the LPGA Tour. If you asked me again my answer would be the same but worded more carefully."

In subsequent tweets, Haney mispelt Lee's name in congratulating her and blamed it on "auto correcting".

"Congratulations to Jeongeun Lee6 on your great win at the US Women's Open. I knew you'd win. Who's The Great Predictor now Steve Johnson," he wrote, addressing his fellow instructor and business partner.

Lee has a '6' in her surname to differentiate herself from five other players with the same name on the Korean Tour.

Although Haney was quick to apologise for his radio comments last week, he drew criticism from a number of leading players, including his former client Woods.

SiriusXM said it was "reviewing his status" on the show.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

