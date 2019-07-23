Log in
Gonvarri I Centro de Servicios SL : Solar Steel supplies another 15 MW of its RackSmarT® fixed Tilt structure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

07/23/2019 | 08:40am EDT

July 23, 2019

Madrid, July 23th, 2019. Solar Steel, division of Gonvarri Industries has supplied another 14,92 MWp of its RackSmarT® Fixed Structure in Saudi Arabia

The supplied structure will support 44.544 PV modules while de PV project is built over 30 hectares of desert.

Solar Steel has fully manufactured the structure for this project in its Çepaş Gonvarri Industries manufacturing plant in Ankara (Turkey), willing to optimize project logistic costs and providing its customer technical support by its local team.

Supplied structure is a 2 portrait RackSmarT® Fixed Structure that minimizes installation time and cost with its customized design. Solar Steel looks forward to support MENA region countries in deploying solar PV energy and thus reduce CO2 emissions.

Solar Steel distinguishes itself by integrating in house all processes in the value chain, from the coil to the steel structure fully installed on site. This feature, combined with the engineering capability and organizational strength, positions Solar Steel as a solar industry leader.

About Solar Steel

Solar Steel is a brand of Gonvarri Industries with a track record of more than 9 GW. Gonvarri is a leading company in steel service centers and the manufacturing of structures for renewable energy. Gonvarri Industries has more than 43 industrial plants worldwide, with over 6,000 employees and a revenue of more than 3,575 million euros in 2018. Solar Steel has focused its efforts on providing customers with integral solutions according to their product and service requirements. For more information, visit www.gsolarsteel.com.

Disclaimer

Gonvarri I. Centro de Servicios SL published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 12:39:08 UTC
