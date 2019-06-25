Good Buds Greenlights Cultivation and Distribution Plans After Receiving Sales License from Health Canada

Salt Spring Island, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2019) - Good Buds Company Inc. ("Good Buds" or the "Company") today announced that it will move forward with its sales and distribution plans after receiving their sales license from Health Canada on June 21st, 2019.

This latest approval from Health Canada comes just weeks after Good Buds was awarded Canada's first outdoor cultivation license on May 10th, 2019. The outdoor cultivation license allowed for more than 17 acres of craft organic cultivation space to come into play at the Company's Salt Spring Island property.

"Receiving this sales licence marks another major regulatory milestone for the Company, and we couldn't be happier to be where we are today," said Tyler Rumi, Good Buds CEO. "We've already started planting seeds outdoors, and we're on track to have the entire property planted by the end of the month."

Good Buds' outdoor cultivation announcement received much attention in the press, and the management team didn't shy away from promoting what they felt was the future of craft cannabis in Canada.

"Craft quality and organic sustainability aren't just marketing terms for us; they're the life blood of what we do," added Mr. Rumi. "We can't wait for our customers to get their hands on what we're growing. With this sales license, we're now free to move ahead and get to work knowing we'll able to get our goods into the hands of consumers this year."

Outdoor cultivation allows for a reimagining of how cannabis is currently grown in Canada. With disruptive capital and production costs, outdoor cannabis creates less waste and virtually eliminates the carbon footprint created by traditional indoor cultivation. The team constantly monitors the right mix of climate, genetics, and soils to ensure the highest quality product possible. By growing organically in Canada's most temperate region, and using only proven outdoor genetics handled by an expertly trained team, the Company is confident that it will deliver on its timeline and objectives.

Good Buds thanks Health Canada for their outstanding service, continued cooperation and support through the approval process, and the Company looks forward to an ongoing and productive relationship with the department and the community as a whole.

