Good Growth Capital : Announces Infinite Corridor Fund for MIT-affiliated and Transformative Science Start-ups

09/26/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

Fund is already investing and continuing to accept new investors

Good Growth Capital, a majority women-owned venture capital firm, today announced the Infinite Corridor Fund, an early stage fund investing in MIT-related and science-based companies. The fund rapidly completed its first close and started investing but is continuing to accept new investors.

The Infinite Corridor Fund invests in new technology start-ups across targeted industries poised for rapid growth including health sciences, software and data sciences, hard sciences, GreenTech and AgTech. “The Infinite Corridor Fund is able to identify promising technologies at a very early stage, and help them grow into successful businesses,” says Maureen Stancik Boyce, PhD, Good Growth Capital Managing Partner and Founder. “Our partners have decades of experience starting and investing in MIT-affiliated companies and have collectively started dozens of companies, as well as managed and created billions of dollars of business growth. We have seen a great deal flow for the Infinite Corridor Fund, have already made eleven investments, with more in the pipeline.”

Good Growth Capital’s first General Fund, launched in 2017, is poised to be one of the top performing early stage venture capital funds in the country based on its current portfolio performance, and the team is following the same strategy for its Infinite Corridor Fund.

“We are thrilled with the outsized performance of our first General Fund and have equal confidence in the Infinite Corridor Fund,” says Amy Salzhauer, founder and Managing Partner of Good Growth Capital. “Many funds run from the deals requiring the kind of complex scientific understanding that we embrace as one of our key competitive advantages. Many of us on the Good Growth Capital team are so appreciative of the experiences we had over many years at MIT. We are very excited to announce the Infinite Corridor Fund and its mission to find and fund great MIT-affiliated technologies and transformative science companies.”

Good Growth Capital is a majority women-owned and managed venture capital fund based in Charleston and Boston, focused on finding and collaborating with transformative technology startups with diverse teams who will change the world. Good Growth Capital launched its General Fund I in 2017, opened The Infinite Corridor Fund for MIT-affiliated startups in 2018, and opened their General Fund II in 2019.


© Business Wire 2019
