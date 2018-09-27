Good Harbor to Advise Cobalt on Cyber Security for its GigNet Broadband Network in the Mexican Caribbean

Cobalt Holdings, Inc. today said it has retained Good Harbor Security
Risk Management, LLC, which offers advisory services in the areas of
cyber and physical security risk management, to help develop
advanced security services for its customers in Mexico.
Engaging the Washington, D.C. company will further reinforce Cobalt’s
commitment to cyber security for its 180-kilometer fiber-optic GigNet
network from Cancun to Tulum serving the hospitality, enterprise and
mobile carrier markets. Good Harbor is headed by Chairman & CEO Richard
A. Clarke, who served three consecutive U.S. Presidents through ten
continuous years as a White House official, including as Special Advisor
to the President for Cyberspace, Special Assistant to the President for
Global Affairs, and National Coordinator for Security and
Counter-terrorism.
Mr. Clarke is the author of eight books, including the national number
one best-seller Against All Enemies and Cyber
War: The Next Threat to National Security and What to Do About It.
He taught at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government on
national security, counter-terrorism, and cyber security.
“Cobalt has a significant opportunity to differentiate itself in the
Mexican Caribbean to deliver additional value to its customers by
incorporating increased security and new security services into its
portfolio of managed services,” said Clarke.
Specifically, Good Harbor will assess cyber and physical security
threats to GigNet’s network, for which security has already been
a priority, and develop decision-making processes to mitigate risks. It
will then help Cobalt align resources to risk, establish a
focused security program, and prepare for potential security incidents.
“We are increasingly seeing hacks and security breaches into networks
around the world, including Mexico,” said Cobalt Chairman & CEO Paul A.
Moore. “We are very pleased to have such a renowned and respected group
as Good Harbor help us mitigate risks to our GigNet network. We
believe our customers will appreciate this effort as well with new
advanced security services we will introduce.”
About Cobalt Holdings:
Cobalt Holdings, Inc., through its Mexico operating subsidiaries Cobalt
Broadband Services S.A. de C.V. and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I.
de C.V. is a licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. The Company
is building an advanced fiber-optic broadband network in the Mexican
Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism destinations
in the world, with over 160,000 hotel rooms and over 23 million annual
airport visitors.
Cobalt Holdings, Inc.
101 Waukegan Road, Suite 650
Lake
Bluff, Illinois 60044 USA
www.CobaltHoldings.net
www.GigNet.mx
About Good Harbor:
Good Harbor Security Risk Management is a premier cyber security
advisory firm with decades of experience advising Boards, CEOs, CISOs,
other corporate executives, investment professionals, and government
leaders on managing cyber security risk. The firm is led by Richard A.
Clarke, a renowned cyber security expert and former presidential advisor
on cyber security. Good Harbor has experience in sectors including
insurance, financial services, telecommunications, manufacturing,
defense, critical infrastructure, transportation, and more. More
information is available on LinkedIn or at www.goodharbor.net.
Good Harbor Security Risk Management, LLC
2020 K St. NW
| Suite 620
Washington, D.C. 20006
www.GoodHarbor.net
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927005563/en/