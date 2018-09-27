Good Harbor to Advise Cobalt on Cyber Security for its GigNet Broadband Network in the Mexican Caribbean

Hospitality Industry a Growing Target for Cyber Crime

Cobalt Holdings, Inc. today said it has retained Good Harbor Security Risk Management, LLC, which offers advisory services in the areas of cyber and physical security risk management, to help develop advanced security services for its customers in Mexico.

Engaging the Washington, D.C. company will further reinforce Cobalt’s commitment to cyber security for its 180-kilometer fiber-optic GigNet network from Cancun to Tulum serving the hospitality, enterprise and mobile carrier markets. Good Harbor is headed by Chairman & CEO Richard A. Clarke, who served three consecutive U.S. Presidents through ten continuous years as a White House official, including as Special Advisor to the President for Cyberspace, Special Assistant to the President for Global Affairs, and National Coordinator for Security and Counter-terrorism.

Mr. Clarke is the author of eight books, including the national number one best-seller Against All Enemies and Cyber War: The Next Threat to National Security and What to Do About It. He taught at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government on national security, counter-terrorism, and cyber security.

“Cobalt has a significant opportunity to differentiate itself in the Mexican Caribbean to deliver additional value to its customers by incorporating increased security and new security services into its portfolio of managed services,” said Clarke.

Specifically, Good Harbor will assess cyber and physical security threats to GigNet’s network, for which security has already been a priority, and develop decision-making processes to mitigate risks. It will then help Cobalt align resources to risk, establish a focused security program, and prepare for potential security incidents.

“We are increasingly seeing hacks and security breaches into networks around the world, including Mexico,” said Cobalt Chairman & CEO Paul A. Moore. “We are very pleased to have such a renowned and respected group as Good Harbor help us mitigate risks to our GigNet network. We believe our customers will appreciate this effort as well with new advanced security services we will introduce.”

About Cobalt Holdings:

Cobalt Holdings, Inc., through its Mexico operating subsidiaries Cobalt Broadband Services S.A. de C.V. and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V. is a licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. The Company is building an advanced fiber-optic broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism destinations in the world, with over 160,000 hotel rooms and over 23 million annual airport visitors.

About Good Harbor:

Good Harbor Security Risk Management is a premier cyber security advisory firm with decades of experience advising Boards, CEOs, CISOs, other corporate executives, investment professionals, and government leaders on managing cyber security risk. The firm is led by Richard A. Clarke, a renowned cyber security expert and former presidential advisor on cyber security. Good Harbor has experience in sectors including insurance, financial services, telecommunications, manufacturing, defense, critical infrastructure, transportation, and more. More information is available on LinkedIn or at www.goodharbor.net.

