Good News for Wheelchair/Seated Exercise Users: VitaGlide® Returns to the Market

08/24/2020 | 02:33pm EDT

VitaGlide®, one of the most effective exercise machines for individuals who need a seated cardio exercise machine, has returned to the market after being out of production for over a decade. Now, wheelchair users, stroke patients, or anyone who needs to sit during exercise is able to get a better upper-body workout than ever before with an all-new machine.

The VitaGlide’s® patented push-pull motion is unique. Exercisers can work essential core muscles along with the upper body muscle groups that are critical for those confined to wheelchairs. In addition, VitaGlide® provides an excellent cardiovascular workout.

“This is an important development for wheelchair or other seated users because this type of exercise can provide a significant boost to the muscle tone and cardiovascular health of users,” said Marcy Ullom, who partnered with former Olympic rower, Hugh Stevenson, to design the new VitaGlide®.

VitaGlide® provides the opportunity to exercise via two motions: push/pull and pull together/push together with resistance in both directions. This replicates the benefits and variety of both cross-country skiing and rowing. The new VitaGlide® uses electric motors to set resistance, independently for each arm - a key feature that allows users to customize the workout to their needs.

One of the challenges of other types of upper-body machines is shoulder impingement, an injury caused by repetition of the same arm movement. VitaGlide’s® unique motion reduces or eliminates that potential issue.

Enthusiasts of the classic VitaGlide® depended on the machine for their mobility and upper-body health; the new machine still offers a great workout and has been updated and improved. Gliders can monitor their progress with a touch screen that controls resistance and workout time.

The VitaGlide is designed to improve cardio and upper-body health. “All things considered, I would strongly recommend the VitaGlide to anybody looking to add to their workout regimen,” stated a recent product review in New Mobility magazine.

“We’ve been very pleased with the feedback from people who are using the new VitaGlide®," said Ullom. “This is making a huge difference in their lives as they become more mobile and healthier overall and makes all of the development hours we’ve put into this new machine worth it.”

VitaGlide® is now taking orders and shipping machines to home and institutional users. They can be ordered directly at www.vitaglide.com or by calling 305-514-0514.


© Business Wire 2020
